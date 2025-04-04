Bradley Walsh's health struggle that has impacted his presenting

Bradley Walsh has opened up about another health struggle that drastically affected his experience filming the new series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, with his son Barney.

In the series, the father-son duo set out on an incredible adventure across Japan and Thailand. In the first episode, the pair attempted to cross one of Japan's most famous bridges, which is notorious for its instability.

The challenge clearly tested The Chase host's fear of heights, but he revealed that there's a lot more to it than that, admitting that he was suffering from "vertigo" in the moment.

Radio host Chris Evans recently had Bradley on his Virgin Radio breakfast show, telling him that: "You genuinely have the vertigo because you could tell."

In response, the 64-year-old said: "I know! People think I'm making it up," but Chris asserted that it was completely obvious, noting: "There's no way, you were white as a sheet." Barney also added: "It does terrify him."

However, it seems that Bradley's condition is not as bad as it once was, as he later said: "I'd like to think that since the early days, I've got a bit better."

Barney's experience on the show

On the show, Barney also confessed that isn't as confident with the more dangerous or risky stunts as he was when he was younger.

He said: "When we first started I was 19… when we were climbing up a rock face, or jumping out of a plane, I took that like a duck to the water."

The actor and Gladiators co-host confessed: "It was very, very easy to do those things. But now that the years have gone on – I'm 27 now – I'm having a go at some of the stuff we did in this series, and there are moments when you think, 'Oh, what if this goes wrong?' You don't have those thoughts when you're young.

What is vertigo?

According to the NHS website, vertigo gives you that sensation that "you or everything around you is spinning", affecting your balance.

A "vertigo attack" can range from just a few seconds to hours, but for those who have get vertigo with a greater severity, it could last for days or even months.

Methods of easing vertigo symptoms include sitting still in a quiet, dark room, moving your head carefully and slowly, or attempting to relax, as anxiety can worsen the symptoms.