Call the Midwife star Helen George shares 'lucky news' about show's future

Fans of Call the Midwife have been on the edge of their seats waiting for news about the next season, and it seems that Helen George has broken the silence.

When the creator Heidi Thomas announced that the show "might take a break" in an interview with Radio Times back in February, there was uncertainty as to when the 15th season would come or if the show would be delayed due to spinoffs.

However, it looks like the cast of the beloved BBC drama have already gone right back to work, less than two months after the last season stopped airing.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin, later Aylward, on the show uploaded a photo of the cast, standing together with a clapperboard in the middle of the frame, implying that they'd been on set.

In the caption, she simply wrote: "Series 15. 15 years of joy, love and laughter. How lucky I've been," then tagging the official Instagram pages for the show, Neal Street Productions and BBC One.

Fans of the show inundated Helen with messages of praise in the comments. One wrote: "This is one of my favourite TV shows. Thanks to all the great people involved with this production."

Another penned: "How lucky we have been to watch such talent and heartfelt performances," while a third commented: "The viewers are lucky to have had the pleasure!"

One cast member is leaving Call the Midwife

Unfortunately, not everyone's going to be back for the 15th season: Megan Cusack, who has played Nancy Corrigan on the show since 2021, is set to leave the show.

The 28-year-old spoke to Radio Times about her exit back in February, saying: "Sometimes you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

© WireImage Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy, announced she would be leaving Call The Midwife in February

Megan added: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me."

She concluded: "But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."