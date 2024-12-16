Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly teases next role after series finale receives mixed fan reception

Taylor Sheridan's epic western series, Yellowstone, which has now birthed an entire franchise in its wake, came to a conclusion on Sunday, December 15 with the season 5 finale.

While its leads are sharing their own emotional tributes to the series, Kelly Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, is adding some insight of her own from across the pond, already in the thick of her next role.

The English actress, 47, is currently filming the upcoming British Sky thriller Under Salt Marsh, and took to social media while in the midst to share her thoughts on the series' conclusion after a six year run.

"Hi, I'm so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK… but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years."

She continued: "Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends."

"The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it."

Kelly gave a special shoutout to the series creator as well, writing: "For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor."

"Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all… Enjoy tonight, get your tissues and your [whiskey emoji]."

© Shutterstock The storylines of the Dutton family came to a head in the series finale

The final episode premiered on Paramount Plus to relatively mixed reception from fans, many of whom flocked to social media to share their divided opinions on how the many Dutton family storylines were wrapped up.

Some decried the need for some of the family's futures to be left open-ended, while others praised the emotional heft that went into the finale. On the fan-voted IMDb, as of writing, the finale has an 8.2/10 from nearly 400 reviews so far.

© Getty Images Kelly and Cole are set to return for a "Yellowstone" spin-off

While it is a sizable jump from some of the season's previous episodes, including its predecessor, "Give the World Away," which only has a 7.0, it is a far cry from some of the show's many highs, like the season 4 premiere "Half the Money," which boasts a 9.3, and the season 3 finale "The World is Purple" with a 9.2.

However, fans of the actress need not worry, as it has been reported that Paramount has already greenlit a spin-off starring Kelly and her onscreen husband Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser.

© Shutterstock Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton will be the focus of the next in the "Yellowstone" franchise

Deadline was the first to report the news, saying that the show will continue the storyline where the season ends, after [spoiler alert] Beth and Rip settle down in a new ranch of their own when Kayce "saves" the original ranch by selling it back to its rightful previous owners, the Broken Rock Indian Reservation.