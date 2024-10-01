Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will break from NCIS: Tony & Ziva to make joint appearance

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have jetted to Budapest, where they've been shooting season one of NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The duo, who commenced filming in July, have had a jam-packed schedule in recent months, and now they're gearing up to appear at MIPCOM on Tuesday, October 22.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will appear at MIPCOM this month

According to Deadline, Michael and Cote will join Paramount's Chief Content Licensing Officer during his Media Mastermind interview. Requiring them to jet to Cannes, the duo's last high-profile appearance came in June, when they reunited with Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

© Getty Wilmer Valderrama, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly and Brian Dietzen at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival

With NCIS: Tony & Ziva in full swing, Michael and Cote have officially reprised their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. The series, which is expected to premiere in 2025, will consist of 10 episodes. Fans can tune in via Paramount+.

The synopsis explains: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

With fans eagerly awaiting the spin-off, Michael, 56, has been sharing updates. Just last week, the TV star posed for a photo alongside showrunner, John McNamara. The caption teased: "From the set of #ncis:tony&ziva, it's all about the camels. Magician and writer extraordinaire @johnthemcnamara crafts our new story and wonders await…"

On August 26, Michael also revealed that Tony has a black tie event on the cards, after sharing a selfie of his James Bond-esque tuxedo. "Taking a breather in the heat during our exciting #ncis tony&ziva extravaganza!" he quipped alongside it.

While Cote, 44, does not use social media, she has spoken about NCIS: Tony & Ziva in promotional videos. "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love," she said.

Details surrounding the spin-off are gradually being drip-fed, and in September fans were introduced to several new cast members.

Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy have signed on. Julian will play Jonah, the Secretary General of Interpol, while James is billed as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol.

© Nick Briggs Julian Ovenden has joined the cast

Shadow and Bone alum Amita Suman will also feature as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and The Watch actress Lara Rossi plays Sophie, a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter Tali, with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

Rounding out the cast, Nassima Benchicou is inhibiting the role of "elegant and cunning" Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). Meanwhile, Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) portrays "deeply experienced therapist" Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas.