Trying stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith announce they're expecting their first child

Trying stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are expecting their first child together. The pair shared the joyous news while appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday.

Teasing the announcement, host Lorraine Kelly said: "I have to say everybody always says, 'Oh what remarkable chemistry you've got' and it's no surprise because of course you're a couple and you've got great news. You've got a wee bump!"

"Yeah, I've got a little bump," confirmed Esther.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star in Trying

When Lorraine asked if the pregnancy would be incorporated into the next series of Trying if it gets the green light from Apple TV+, Esther said: "Well, we hope there's another series. I think we'll have a baby and then carry on."

Rafe added: "We're very excited," to which Lorraine congratulated the pair, adding: "The whole thing is just wonderful."

Rafe and Esther's relationship was confirmed back in November 2022 when they were pictured walking hand in hand whilst strolling down the streets of Notting Hill.

The couple's relationship was confirmed in 2022

Their relationship came after Rafe split with his wife of 12 years, actress Elize du Toit, with whom he shares three children.

Rafe and Esther play husband and wife in the popular Apple TV+ series, which follows their characters Jason and Nikki on their journey to becoming parents.

Series 4 debuts on May 22

The fourth season, which debuts on May 22, is set six years on from series three and follows the couple as they navigate new challenges with their adopted children, Tyler (Cooper Turner) and Princess (Scarlett Rayner).

The synopsis reads: "In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki and Jason are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network.

The series follows couple Nikki and Jason

"However, as their teenage daughter, Princess, starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills."