Robson Green shares major announcement about 'suspenseful' new 4-part thriller series

Robson Green has shared an exciting update about his upcoming 5 thriller, The Game, in which he stars alongside Jason Watkins.

Taking to Instagram, the Grantchester star revealed that the four-part series will arrive on screens on Monday, 12 May.

Teasing the new series, the actor penned: "Coming soon 12th of May 9pm Ch5 'The Game'. A suspenseful thriller which finds a former detective @jasonwatkinsofficial locked in psychological warfare with someone he believes to be a notorious stalker. An investigation which starts to erode his mind and his marriage @isunetra."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Looking forward to watching it!" while another added: "Wow… sounds thrilling, will definitely tune in."

© David Herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Robson Green stars as Patrick in The Game

What to expect from The Game

The cat and mouse thriller, which was initially announced last year under the title Catch You Later, follows recently retired detective Huw Miller (Watkins), who is still haunted by a shocking case he was never able to solve – a stalker who haunted his town, relentlessly toying with his victims before brutally murdering them.

Just as Huw settles into retirement, new neighbour Patrick Harbottle moves in and instantly creates suspicion after uttering the phrase, 'Catch you later' - the same chilling sign-off the stalker used to taunt Huw during his investigation.

© David Herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Jason Watkins plays Huw in The Game

The synopsis continues: "What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw’s world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth.

It concludes: "But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Meet the cast of The Game

Robson and Jason lead the cast as Patrick and Huw. They share the screen with Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge, Casualty), who plays Huw's wife Alice, and Indy Lewis (Industry), who portrays Huw's daughter Margot.

© UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / Channel 5 The series is billed as a cat and mouse thriller

Other cast members include Jenny Rainsford, Amber James, Joshua Hill, Scott Karim, Amy Huberman, Simon Harrison, Christina Bennington, Lewis Ian Bray and Gordon Kennedy.

Both Jason and Robson boast an impressive list of TV credits. While the former is known for his roles in The Crown, the Nativity films, and McDonald & Dodds, the latter is best known for playing DI Geordie Keating in Grantchester, as well as for his roles in Soldier Soldier and Wire in the Blood.

The Game will premiere on 5 on Monday, 12 May at 9pm.