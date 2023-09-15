Rob Marciano's divorce from ex-wife explained as star scales back role on GMA

Rob Marciano is used to weathering storms in his career as a meteorologist but over the last few years he's also had to navigate choppy waters at home.

The dashing GMA weatherman split from the mother of his two children, Eryn, in 2021 and at the time he said, "I didn't want this".

Now, with news that Rob is scaling back his role on Good Morning America and focusing on his family, fans are understandably curious about what happened between Rob and Eryn.

© Getty Images Rob Marciano and wife and Eryn in 2017

Who is Rob Marciano's ex-wife?

Eryn Marciano is a successful real estate agent at Compass who started out her career as a mortgage loan originator.

Eryn - who originates from Atlanta - also holds a degree in psychology from the University of Georgia.

Why did Rob Marciano's wife file for divorce?

Rob and Eryn's split was somewhat shocking for fans who were not aware of any issues in their marriage. Eryn quietly filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years in 2021 at Westchester, New York Supreme Court.

The reason for the demise of their marriage wasn't made public, but Rob couldn't have been completely blindsided by her decision, as they sold their family home for $2.7 million the same month they announced their divorce.

© Instagram Rob with estranged wife Eryn and his children at their daughter's elementary school graduation

Rob released a statement to People that read: "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

Who has custody of Rob Marciano's children?

Despite their divorce, Rob and Eryn remain amicable when it comes to caring for their children, Madelynn, 11, and Mason, five.

As he promised, they are his focus and the former couple have shared photos as a family post-split. They've even vacationed together!

© Instagram Rob is focused on his children

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the exes and on Father's Day, Eryn paid tribute to him on Instagram with a heartwarming message."Happy Father's Day to my 3!" she penned at the time.

"Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!"

Why is Rob Marciano leaving GMA Weekends?

In September, Rob announced he was departing his role as GMA Weekends forecaster and will instead focus on his reports on weekdays.

As he celebrated the start of his milestone tenth year with ABC, Rob shared a message on Instagram: "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," he wrote alongside his headshot.

© Getty Images Rob is no longer working on GMA Weekends

"I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!

"I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos."

