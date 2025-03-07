Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Chase star Darragh Ennis shares rare insight into private home life with wife and children
Subscribe
The Chase star Darragh Ennis shares rare insight into private home life with wife and children
Close up of man in TV studio© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Chase star Darragh Ennis shares rare insight into private home life with wife and children

The Irish quizzer lives in Oxford with his wife of 12 years

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Chase star Darragh Ennis has opened up about his family life in Oxfordshire with his wife Joan and two children. 

In a recent interview, the professional quizzer revealed what a typical Saturday looks like for him and his family, revealing that his daughter regularly plays soccer with friends from school while his five-year-old son hasn't yet developed a passion for sport and "just wants to watch YouTube on a Saturday morning". 

Man in black shirt sitting on sofar© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Darragh Ennis lives in Oxfordshire

Darragh also revealed that his wife Joan, whom he met whilst studying at Myanooth University, is an excellent baker. "I love Italian and Mexican food and I bake bread including homemade pita bread," he told The Irish Examiner

Dark-haired man in red shirt© ITV
Darragh first appeared on The Chase as a player in 2017

"My wife Joan makes a brilliant soda bread. We met in Maynooth when we were studying. We set up the surf club and were really good friends. We're together 16 years now, married for 12."

Darragh has previously spoken about his relationship with Joan, who also studied Biology at Maynooth. "We were very, very, good friends for a long time, and we lived together as housemates before we got together," he previously told the university. "She worked about five doors down the corridor in the Callan Building on South Campus."

While Darragh likes to keep photos of his family away from his social media pages, he has opened up about certain aspects of his life with fans. 

Darragh Ennis ITV Palooza, Arrivals, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, UK - 21 Nov 2023© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Darragh is a father of two

During an appearance on ITV's Loose Women in January, the Irish TV star shared his grief after losing his father to dementia in July last year. The 44-year-old revealed that after struggling to cope with the high-pressure environment of The Chase, he decided to take some time off. 

WATCH: Darragh Ennis opens up about taking a break from The Chase

"I was broken inside and I didn't realise," the neuroscientist revealed, explaining that he didn't return to work for a while afterwards. 

"We had a natural break in filming. But when I did go back to work, I was put in those stressful situations," he continued. "On The Chase, there is a two-minute gap right at the end - the last thing we do is really, really high pressure, just by nature," he continued. "Normally when I start making mistakes, naturally I'd be able to handle it. I'd just plant my feet in my head psychologically and go, 'I made a mistake' and keep going. 

Darragh Ennis on Loose Women© ITV
Darragh opened up about his grief on Loose Women

"This time when I went to put my feet down, there was nothing underneath them. I just fell away. I weirdly got stressed and camera shy, which I never do. The pressure overwhelmed me completely."

Darragh went on to reveal that the show's producers suggested he take some time off and arranged counselling for him. 

"They arranged for counselling, with a sports psychologist, which might sound strange to some people, it's a high-pressure situation where a lot of people are watching, and these are really helpful," said the dad-of-two.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More