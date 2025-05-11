Claudia Winkleman and Emma Willis lead best-dressed at star-studded Bafta TV Awards 2025

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards offer some of our favourite stars the opportunity to dress to the nines as they hit the red carpet for an evening of celebrations.

For the prestigious event hosted at The Royal Festival Hall, which will air on BBC One at 7pm, the likes of Chloe Kelly, Jessie J, Emily Atack and more showed off their sartorial prowess.

So, who reigned supreme in the style stakes? Join us as we explore some of the most incredible outfits of the TV Baftas, from glamorous ballgowns to sharp tailoring…

1/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Chloe Kelly Showing off her toned figure, footballer Chloe Kelly looked incredible in a black floor-length dress with a ruched bodice, cut-outs around her waist and a fishtail skirt. Oversized earrings and a bouncy blow-dry completed her chic look.

2/ 14 © Getty Images Emma Willis Emma Willis kept it classic in a checkered suit and black tie, coordinating with her husband Matt for their date night at the star-studded event.

3/ 14 © Getty Images Dianne Buswell Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell got the blue colour memo! The professional dancer looked stunning in a sparkly blue dress with a drop waist and a full skirt, styling her colour-clashing red hair in soft curls.

4/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Claudia Winkleman Stictly Come Dancing host Claudia Wikleman is known for her monochromatic dressing, and she stayed true to her style staples in skinny leggings and an oversized blazer with white heels.

5/ 14 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Jessie J The singer elevated classic tailoring to a whole new level at the awards ceremony, posing up a storm in an oversized wine-coloured suit with a striped shirt, brown tie and leather belt that emphasised her waist.

6/ 14 © WireImage Ashley James With a corset-style bodice, Ashley James' dress hugged her figure, while her structured off-the-shoulder straps added a dramatic finish to her look. Beauty-wise, the DJ and presenter tied her blonde hair into a slicked-back low ponytail, ensuring all eyes remained on her striking dress.

7/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Kimberley Walsh Kimberley Walsh gave the swishy skirt of her elegant black scoop-neck dress lots of volume thanks to the added white panels. The bows on the straps and matching ebony headband gave it a feminine finish.



8/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Clara Amfo Clara Amfo proved that sometimes, the phrase 'less is more' just isn't appropriate. Looking red carpet-ready, she stepped out in a maximalist strapless dress with a structured bodice and bubble fishtail skirt.

9/ 14 © Getty Images Frankie Bridge Frankie Bridge debuted a blonde fringe on Sunday night, which she teamed with a micro crop top and matching sheer skirt that highlighted her abs.

10/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Laura Whitmore Black, white and red are a winning combination – just look to Laura Whitmore for proof. The former Love Island presenter teamed her cropped white waistcoat with tailored wide-leg trousers, slinging a matching jacket over her shoulders for the complete three-piece set. Her pop of red lipstick and blonde Hollywood waves amped up the glamour.

11/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Una Healy Who says a red carpet requires floor-length gowns? The Saturdays singer Una Healy made a style statement with her strapless mesh mini dress with a bubble hem – very en vogue for 2025.

12/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Stacey Dooley Stacey Dooley made a radiant appearance on the red carpet with her partner Kevin Clifton. The Glow Up host kept her look quietly understated in a mini dress with black spaghetti straps and a white bubble skirt, highlighting her vibrant red hair.

13/ 14 © Getty Images for BAFTA Emily Atack Emily Atack put her twist on the classic black and white colourway with her ivory dress, softening the modern, sharp, structured shoulders with a feminine leg split. Creating an edgy look, the Rivals star added black leather gloves and wore her hair in effortless tousled waves.