Dianne Buswell breaks silence after tearful Strictly Come Dancing win

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has broken her silence after storming to victory in the Strictly Come Dancing final with her partner, Chris McCausland.

Following their glittering triumph on the dance floor, the dancing champions issued a heartfelt message of gratitude in a behind-the-scenes clip.

© BBC/Guy Levy Chris is the first blind contestant to lift the glitterball trophy

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Chris began: "Listen. Thank you to everyone. This is just beyond words. Thank you to everyone that voted, it's just remarkable."

Dianne, 35, continued: "It is remarkable. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. This was a dream and the dream has come true, and you made that happen Chris. We made that happen.

© BBC/Guy Levy The pair celebrating their win on Strictly Come Dancing

"And they made that happen so thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. We're a bit speechless to be honest, aren't we?"

Overcome with emotion, Chris, 47, later chimed in: "It's taking all my energy not to cry again," before Dianne finished by adding: "It's the best feeling in the world, I'm just so proud."

Over on her Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Dianne opted to re-post fellow Strictly champ Stacey Dooley's emotional reaction. Alongside the clip, she simply included a teary-eyed emoji and a red love heart.

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne and Chris performed three routines on Saturday

Elsewhere, the Aussie dancer also included an adorable snippet of her little niece reacting to her win. Dianne's caption read: "Thank you darling girl," alongside a trio of hearts.

Chris and Dianne clinched the glitterball trophy on Saturday evening after beating stiff competition from fellow finalists JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec.

© BBC/Guy Levy JB and Lauren brought back their samba

Each couple performed three routines: one dance chosen by the judges, a showdance, and a favourite dance from the whole series.

Winner Chris reprised his Couple's Choice performance to 'Instant Karma!' by John Lennon, while his showdance was to 'You Get What You Give' by the New Radicals. Chris chose his waltz to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and the Pacemakers as his favourite dance.

Take a look at their Couple's Choice in the video below...

After the announcement was made on stage, an emotional Chris gushed: "I honestly thought I could go out in the first week or two. Dianne has got so much out of me and she deserves this so much. She's just positivity, she is belief and she is one of the easiest people to be funny with."

© Shutterstock The comedian heaped praise on his dance partner

He went on to say: "Unless she changes her number she's stuck with me. It's for her and everyone out there who thinks they can't do something. With opportunity, support and determination, anything can happen."

Dianne, meanwhile, added: "We did this together. We did it!"