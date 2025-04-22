Alan Titchmarsh was caught off guard on Sunday’s episode of Love Your Weekend after guest Anne Reid delivered an unexpectedly blunt response during their conversation.

The 75-year-old presenter was joined on the ITV show by actors Anne Reid, 88, and Julian Rhind-Tutt, 56, to discuss their latest projects and shared screen history.

‘We met in a wardrobe’

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend

During the segment, Alan brought up their appearances in the BBC dark comedy series Inside No. 9. Julian confirmed the coincidence and joked: “We had some intimate couple of days together, didn’t we? Locked in a wardrobe, yes.”

Anne replied: “We met in a wardrobe,” prompting laughs from the sofa.

Julian also reminded viewers that they appeared in both the first and final episodes of the hit series, which debuted in 2014 and concluded in 2024.

Anne then casually added: “I was on drugs in the last one.”

Alan caught off guard

© ITV Anne Reid delivered a very funny joke on Love Your Weekend

Alan, visibly puzzled, asked for clarification: “What, in the play, you were on drugs? Or were you having a bad day and you needed painkillers?”

Anne immediately replied: “Well, what’s it to you?”

The comeback drew laughter from the studio and Alan himself, with Anne then clarifying that the drug reference was entirely in character for her Inside No. 9 role.

Alan took the moment in stride, laughing: “What a glamorous life you actors lead, it’s astonishing isn’t it?”

Anne clears up sex symbol confusion

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh suffers awkward moment as guest delivers brilliant comeback

Later in the interview, Alan referred to Anne’s appearance in The Oldie magazine’s annual awards and mistakenly suggested she had been named “Sex Pot Of The Year.”

Anne quickly corrected him: “No, I know what you’re thinking of. I was Pin-Up Of The Year. The Oldie magazine, darling.”

She then described the award ceremony, sharing: “I went to a lunch. Terry Wogan wrote to me and said, ‘You’ve been voted Pin-Up Of The Year’. They had a lunch, terribly famous people were there.”

She added: “John Major and his wife came and kissed me, Jilly Cooper wrote to me, and I sat next to Baroness Trumpington. I had to make a speech and it was an amazing lunch. But it’s not the same as being a sex symbol.”

Fans praise Anne’s quick wit

© ITV Anne was very quick-witted on Love Your Weekend

Viewers took to social media to praise Anne’s quick responses and natural humour. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Anne Reid’s comeback to Alan Titchmarsh was TV gold. Brilliant.”

Another posted: “Anne Reid is still one of the sharpest and funniest people on telly. That interview was class.”

Julian, who remained a more silent figure in the exchange, smiled through much of the segment, clearly amused by Anne’s candid comments.

Still a favourite on Sunday mornings

© ITV Alan was left speechless after Anne's joke

Love Your Weekend continues to draw in loyal audiences for its relaxed interviews and countryside setting. Alan, who has hosted the show since 2020, regularly welcomes guests from across the arts, gardening, and public life.

Though known for his warm tone, Sunday’s interaction was a reminder that live interviews don’t always go according to plan — and that Anne Reid still knows how to deliver a line with perfect timing.

Love Your Weekend airs Sundays at 9.30am on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.