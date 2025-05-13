Netflix fans praise 'crowd-pleasing' new drama - with stellar cast 

Netflix fans are loving Netflix's heartfelt new drama, Nonnas, with many fans encouraging others to tune into the "beautiful" and "charming" film about a Staten Island restaurant that only serves food made by grandmothers.

Vince Vaughn leads an all-star cast as Joe, who, after losing his mother, opens an old-school Italian restaurant staffed by a local group of grandmothers, or "nonnas", from different cities in Italy, who share their recipes with the neighbourhood.

Fans were full of praise for the film on social media, with one person writing: "Just finished watching #Nonnas Vince Vaughn knocked this one out of the park. Beautiful story and beautiful glimpse into Italian-American culture. Even got misty-eyed towards the end," while another hailed the story as a "fantastic crowd pleaser", adding: "Highly recommend this true story! Trust me, you'll love it!"

© Courtesy of Netflix Vince Vaughn stars as Joe Scaravella in Nonnas

A third viewer was left reaching for the tissues during the emotional film. "Wow and I was not expecting that. I'm actually in tears. Such an amazing movie #Nonnas," they penned, while another added: "Nonnas on Netflix, 10/10. A beautiful movie!!"

What is Nonnas about?

After losing his mother and grandmother, Joe turns to their generations-old recipes for "solace and direction", according to a synopsis.

Using the money from his mother's insurance, Joe opens Enoteca Maria, an "old-school Italian spot staffed by four grandmothers, or 'nonnas,' from different cities in Italy, who share their dishes with the neighbourhood".

© Jeong Park/Netflix Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro, Susan Sarandon and Talia Shire star in the film

Director Stephen Chbosky describes the film as a "love letter" to his wife, Liz Maccie, who wrote the script.

"Knowing my wife, knowing her family, knowing her Italian background, her childhood in New Jersey — I knew it was going to be a very special movie," he told Tudum.

Who stars in Nonnas?

Vince Vaughn leads the cast as Joe, sharing the screen with Linda Cardellini (Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain), Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, The Sopranos), Brenda Vaccaro (Capricorn One, Midnight Cowboy), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), and Talia Shire (Rocky, The Godfather).

© Jeong Park/Netflix Viewers praised the heartfelt movie

Joe Manganiello (Deal or No Deal Island, True Blood) and Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos, Assault on Precinct 13) round out the main cast.

The true story behind Nonnas

The film is based on the true story of Joe Scaravella, who, after the death of his grandmother in 1999, opened Enoteca Maria in Staten Island in 2007, where Italian grandmothers like his could share their culinary traditions and signature recipes with the rest of the neighbourhood.

Nonnas is available to stream on Netflix.