Richard Osman hails drama as 'best show of the decade' as hit series returns - but have you watched?

Sure, Richard likes it, but what about everyone else? The show has definitely gone down well on social media, with one person posting: "One of my favorite things about POKER FACE is that each episode drops you into a world where interesting people are working customer service type jobs.

"I love that most of the storytelling focuses on characters who'd merely hover in the background of more 'aspirational' shows."

Another person added: "Season 2 of Poker Face is as much a delight as the first. It's chock full of great guest stars. The audience knows whodunit early in each episode, so the thrill often comes from watching how Natasha Lyonne's gifted gumshoe comes to the conclusion. Premieres on Peacock today."