Richard Osman hails drama as 'best show of the decade' as hit series returns - but have you watched?

Are you on the lookout for your next obsession? The second series of a hit show from Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has landed on Sky - and The Rest is Entertainment podcast star Richard Osman has described it as the "best show of the decade". So, why should you be watching Poker Face? Find out more about the series here…
What is it about?
Poker Face stars Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a drifter who has an uncanny knack for knowing when someone is lying.
After being forced out of Vegas following the death of her friend, Charlie goes on the run while landing odd jobs and often (always) being faced with a bizarre crime where her skills always come in handy as someone attempts to get away with a daring crime.
What has Richard said about it?
Taking to X, Richard posted: "The best show of the decade. If you haven't watched it, treat yourself to season one first. The closest we have to a modern-day Columbo."
He shared creator Rian's post, who explained: "Poker Face season 2 launches TODAY on Peacock! It’s a case-of-the-week episodic show, an ode to stuff like Columbo, Rockford… fun guest stars each week, truly episodic so you can pretty much drop into any episode. No heavy lifting, just a good time every time. Share & enjoy!"
What are viewers saying?
Sure, Richard likes it, but what about everyone else? The show has definitely gone down well on social media, with one person posting: "One of my favorite things about POKER FACE is that each episode drops you into a world where interesting people are working customer service type jobs.
"I love that most of the storytelling focuses on characters who'd merely hover in the background of more 'aspirational' shows."
Another person added: "Season 2 of Poker Face is as much a delight as the first. It's chock full of great guest stars. The audience knows whodunit early in each episode, so the thrill often comes from watching how Natasha Lyonne's gifted gumshoe comes to the conclusion. Premieres on Peacock today."
Who is in the cast?
Natasha Lyonne, known for her roles in American Pie, Orange is the New Black, and Russian Doll, plays Charlie, a down-on-her-luck jobbing drifter who is forever getting involved in crime investigations.
The show features different guest stars in each episode, with Oscar-winning star Adrien Brody appearing in season one, while stars including Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, and Justin Theroux are set to appear in season two.
When is it out?
The first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 are currently available on Sky and NOW, with 12 one-hour episodes set to air in total. We can't wait to watch them all!