Kelly Clarkson shares real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Kelly Clarkson is embracing everything New York has to offer after relocating from the West Coast for a new start.

Her move across America has been good for her both mentally and physically as she feels in a much healthier place since also shedding a significant amount of weight.

In a new interview with People, she credits her transformation, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

Clocking up her steps gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sakes, but for her health.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t."

© NBC Kelly feels healthier and happier

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

Nutrition expert Danni Duncan told HELLO! that Kelly looks to have lost as much as 50 lbs over the last eight months, and attributes it to the removal of ultra-processed and high sugar high-fat foods.

© Getty Images Kelly is loving her new life in New York

Danni did note that it's important not to "remove whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables" from your diet though because it might be detrimental in the long term.

Kelly made the decision to overhaul her life and her wellbeing as she confessed she was struggling in Hollywood. "I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she said, and so did her kids, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Kelly and her two children

Discussing how she broke the news that she wanted to move her The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Big Apple from Los Angeles, she told People: "We told NBC, 'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.'

"They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

Kelly has been showing off her weight loss on her daytime show

Kelly has been open about her weight loss journey, frequently showcasing her transformation on her U.S. daytime TV series and across social media platforms.

While there were reports that she used Ozempic, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes known for its appetite-suppressing effects, Kelly's breakdown of her new regime appears to focus on diet and exercise.

© Getty Kelly shares her children with her ex Brandon

Now, when she's not working, she has a pretty perfect life. "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park," she said of life in New York. "We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum."

Kelly added: "Just to be able to come into season 5 [of her show] feeling good and knowing my kids feel good, and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."

