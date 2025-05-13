The Young & The Restless' Courtney Hope shares 'heavy' update, thanks fans for their 'care'

The Young & The Restless fans have been checking in on Sally Spectra star Courtney Hope for some time now as she has been taking a break from social media, and now the actress has revealed why.

Taking to Stories, Courtney shared that she had seen the many messages from fans, but that she was focusing her energy on work and also the health of her beloved family pet, Stevie.

Watch The Young & The Restless' Courtney Hope share 'heavy' update

The 16-year-old doggo went into heart failure in early May, leaving the family heartbroken but hopeful as she "bounced" back.

"Stevie went into heart failure and we thought that was it," said Christine. "Our doctor was like, 'This is the end,' so, it's heavy [because] if you know me, you know Stevie, she's been my girl since I was 19, [she was] my whole family's first dog, so it's been a lot for all of us, but as always, [she has] nine lives."

© CBS Courtney as Sally Spectra and Joshua Morrow as Nicholas Newman in The Young & The Restless

Courtney, who is also a fitness instructor, added that Stevie is no longer in heart failure but "she needs constant care and attention" so the pup was spraying at Courtney's parents house.

"Thank you for your curiosity and your care," Courtney concluded, adding: "I'm just living life, taking in the little moments and I might not be on here as much [because] I feel like the season needs my full attention, but I love you all."

© Getty Images Courtney won an Emmy for her work

The previous Story spoke of Courtney's love for Stevie, writing alongside a picture of the aging dog that "watching her fight for her life time and time again has been my privilege".

"She never ceases to amaze me," continued Courtney, concluding: "Here's to another round Miss Nicks."

Courtney, 35, is known for playing Sally Spectra on daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and its sister soap The Young and the Restless.

© CBS Courtney joined the soap in 2020

She joined the Bold & The Beautiful in 2017 as Sally Spectra, the grand-niece of the original Sally Spectra, played by Darlene Conway, and showrunners introduced her to recreate hugely popular storylines that were first played out by the original Sally.

In 2020 she moved to The Young & the Restless where she had feuds with Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and romances with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

© Getty Images Courtney, 35, has appeared on the sister soaps for almost a decade

She won the 2024 Daytime Emmy for her work in the series.

In 2016, she began dating General Hospital actor Chad Duell but in 2022, weeks after it was reported that they had tied the knot the pair split. Chad later claimed that the pair "didn’t actually sign anything" and weren't "really married" but that their split was mutual and amicable.