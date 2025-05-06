The Young & The Restless' Bryton James shares emotional tribute to girlfriend

For over 20 years The Young & The Restless fans have fallen in love with Bryton James and his portrayal of Devon Hamilton.

But off-screen Bryton has recently fallen in love with his new girlfriend, Jahaira Myers, a dancer on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour. Bryton, 38, took to social media when the tour kicked off in Los Angeles on May 1, sharing a series of pictures of Jahaira performing.

Proud partner

"What you’re looking at is the culmination of a lifetime of work, discipline, dedication, strength, bravery, and belief that my love @jahshonye continues to exude," he captioned the carousel.

"Her journey is what inspiration wants to be when it grows up. And I am beyond proud to be a witness to her art as we share this life together."

© CBS Bryton has been on The Young & The Restless since 2004

Jahaira commented to thank Bryton for his support, writing that "sharing this life and this stage with you is the greatest gift".

"Thank you for seeing me the way you do," she added.

It is unclear when the pair began dating but they went Instagram official earlier in 2025, with Bryton sharing two selfies of the pair together, writing: "My Everything."

Jahaira is originally from North Carolina, and performed for three years as a member of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in Las Vegas.

20 years of soaps

Bryton won the role of Devon in 2004, and went on to scoop the 2007 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and earned nominations for the same award in 2006 and 2008.

© CBS Bryton has won a Daytime Emmy for his work

He also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 2009.

Former loves

Bryton previously dated his Young & The Restless co-star Brytni Sarpy, with the pair going public in May 2019.

Brytni had joined the show months earlier as Elena Dawson, and the pair bonded over their love of morning hikes.

© Getty Images Brytni and Bryton dated for a few years

Prior to Brytni, Bryton was married to Ashley Leisinger; they married in 2011 at the age of 25, and their wedding was officiated by Bryton's Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc.

Ashey and Bryton met when Bryton was 17, and spent the entirety of their 20s together, with Bryton teling General Hospital star Maurice Benard‘s State of Mind podcast in 2021 and acknowledging that "the experience of truly being your own person, living on your own, having every thought only attached to yourself, I think is extremely valuable for every young person".

"And I didn’t have that before I got married," he said.

They split in 2014.