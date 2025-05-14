Meet Bold & The Beautiful's Don Diamont's famous wife and twins

Cindy began working as an actress in the 1980s and she has appeared in 14 episodes over 16 years of The Bold & The Beautiful as Kim Swanson.

She auditioned for the role of Ashley Abbott on The Young & The Restless which is when she met Don, who at the time was playing Brad Carlton until 2009.

She has also appeared in the early 2000s series JAG.

Now 60, Cindy has built a successful career as a real estate agent, most recently selling a $14.5 million home in Santa Monica, California.