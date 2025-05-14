Meet Bold & The Beautiful's Don Diamont's famous wife and twins

The Bold & The Beautiful fans know Don Diamont as Bill Spencer Jr., the media mogul who is the illegitimate son as Bill Spencer Sr.
But off-screen Don is a devoted husband and father to seven children, marrying his actress wife Cindy Ambuehl in 2012 – after a nine-year engagement.
Who is Don's wife Cindy?
Cindy began working as an actress in the 1980s and she has appeared in 14 episodes over 16 years of The Bold & The Beautiful as Kim Swanson.
She auditioned for the role of Ashley Abbott on The Young & The Restless which is when she met Don, who at the time was playing Brad Carlton until 2009.
She has also appeared in the early 2000s series JAG.
Now 60, Cindy has built a successful career as a real estate agent, most recently selling a $14.5 million home in Santa Monica, California.
Romance with Don
But their love story didn't start until 10 years later, when they reunited and kindled a romance.
They fell in love but Cindy wasn't just taking on one man, but six – as at the time, Don was a father to five boys.
Father to five
In 1994 Don was married to his first wife, Rachel Braun. Together they welcomed two sons, Alexander (Zander) and Luca, who both went on to play college football for the Indiana Hoosiers and Duke Blue Devils, respectively.
He also raised Rachel's sons from a past marriage, Sasha and Lauren, whom Don has always considered his own.
"It was crucial for me that these guys understand that I was leaving their mother but I wasn’t leaving them. I will always be there for them. I’m here and I’ll always be here,” he told TV Insider of his relationship with his step sons.
Don had also been raising his late sister Bette's son.
Wedding bells
Don and Cindy tied the knot in Eze, France in 2012.
Don called the wedding day "perfect," sharing with Michael Fairman TV that because they had spent so many years together, and allowed the boys to grow up, "a lot of our collective life experiences were brought to bear" at the ceremony.
'"It was very much like we all got married. It was very emotional for everyone," he said.
Twins make eight
In 2003 Cindy and Don welcomed twin boys, Anton and Davis.
Now 22, they are both seniors at University of Las Vegas where they play football and will graduate summer 2025.
Grandfather
In 2024 Don's son Zander became a father, welcoming a baby boy named August.
"SOUND THE TRUMPETS, OUR FIRST GRANDCHILD, A beautiful, baby…….BOY!" Don captioned a post on Instagram of him and CIndy holding the baby boy.
He went on to praise the mom, Zander's wife Audrey, and dad, sharing that the family were "overjoyed".