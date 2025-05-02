Katherine Kelly Lang shares incredibly unexpected collaboration away from The Bold & The Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang is stepping into a new "space of self-expression" and has teamed up with Lady Gaga's Haus Labs for a new collaboration.

The 63-year-old The Bold & The Beautiful actress took to social media to share a stunning behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot that saw her wear the entire line from Gaga.

"I’m so excited to finally share my campaign in collaboration with Haus Labs," she captioned the video.

"Haus Labs represents everything I believe in… Freedom, artistry, individuality — and their support throughout this shoot was incredible. It all felt so intentional and empowering. I’m stepping into a space of self-expression and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a more perfect brand than Haus Labs by Lady Gaga to help bring that vision to life."

© Amy Sussman Lady Gaga launched Haus Labs in 2020

What is Haus Labs?

Gaga ventured into makeup in 2020 with Haus Labs, which WWD reported was the third best-selling celebrity makeup brand behind Fenty and Kylie Cosmetics, that same year, with an impressive media value earnings of $141.7 million.

The brand has become a hit with makeup lovers, and HELLO! Fashion Magazine's own Lydia Mormen wrote a love letter to the Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, which has become a viral base product.'

Lydia loves Haus Labs' foundation

"It’s a light-weight, blendable formula that feels like a serum in consistency, but packs a pigmented punch. It looks like you’ve airbrushed your skin but without that dreaded cakiness that we all try to avoid, and it has a dewy glow," wrote Lydia.

Katherine as Brooke Logan

Katherine is known to fans as Brooke Logan in the CBS soap opera, a character she has played for almost 40 years.

She is one of only two actors who has been on the series throughout the entire run, after joining the soap when it first premiered in 1987.

© CBS Katherine as Brooke Logan in The Bold & The Beautiful

Four decades

"38 years of The Bold and the Beautiful! What an incredible journey it has been!" she shared with fans in March on the show's 38th anniversary.

"I’m beyond grateful to have been part of this show since the very beginning. 38 years of storytelling, love, drama, and unforgettable moments. The fact that B&B has reached audiences all around the world and continues to connect with so many of you is truly amazing."

In the picture Katherine stood with co-star John McCook who plays Eric Forrester and is the only other actor to have been with the show since its inception.

© Instagram Katherine with co-star John McCook; both have been with the show since 1987

She joined the show at the age of 25 and originally signed on for four years. Four decades later, she is beloved by fans, and is still considered one of the main stars of the show.

Off-screen life

Off-screen Katherine is a mom-of-three, and shares sons Jeremy and Julian with ex-husband Skott Snider. She also has a daughter, Zoe, whom she shares with her ex-husband Alex D-Andrea.