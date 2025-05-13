Netflix's The Four Seasons: everything we know about season 2 after major cliffhanger

The Four Seasons has been a major hit for Netflix, topping the trending list as the most-watched show thanks to it's charming cast and cosy plot, which follows three couples over the course of a year. The brilliant comedy-drama, which stars Steve Carrell, Tina Fey and Colman Domingo, already has fans begging for season two - but is it happening?

How did season one end?

Warning, major spoiler alerts! The Four Seasons follows a group of three couples who vacation together every year, charting their relationships with one another as they spend spring at Nick and Anne's lakeside home, summer in Puerto Rico, autumn at parents' weekend at their children's college - and winter on a ski trip.

WATCH: The trailer for The Four Seasons

Throughout the year, Nick realises that he is unhappy with Anne, leaves her and begins dating Ginny. Meanwhile, Kate and Jack's marriage increasingly becomes more strained, while Danny and Claude struggle with boundaries following a health scare.

© JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 Tina Fey as Kate and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons

In the final episodes, the group are on holiday at a ski resort, while Nick is spending the season with Ginny and her friends. However, tragedy strikes and Nick is killed in a car accident, bringing the group together for his funeral and reconciling Anne with Ginny, who become friendly with one another. Meanwhile, Kate, Jack, Danny and Claude solve their relationship issues in the wake of the tragedy.

© Francisco Roman/Netflix Â© 2024 Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in The Four Seasons

In the last moments of the finale, it is revealed that Ginny is actually pregnant with Nick's child, leaving the group in disbelief.

Is season two happening?

Although Netflix has yet to greenlight the project, the show's co-creator Tracey Wigfield has high hopes for season two - should the whole cast be able to commit to the future project. She said: "If we did another season, we would want the same group of friends, and we’d want Ginny to really be tied in there because she and Anne are going to have children who are siblings. And it just gives us a lot to play with in their relationship."

Tina added: "I feel like we sort of don't dare to dream yet, but we did. Who knows? If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we'd certainly all like to hang out again."

© Francisco Roman/Netflix Â© 2024 Tina Fey as Kate and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons

Should the show be renewed, it would mean finding the right time for the cast to come together - despite their very busy schedules, with Tina currently serving as an executive producer for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, while Colmon has eight other projects in the works, including a Michael Jackson biopic, a Nat King Cole biopic and an adaptation of The Running Man - so we might have a while to wait!