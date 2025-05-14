Netflix's new 10-part rom-com series with Downton Abbey and Line of Duty stars looks unmissable

Netflix has unveiled a first look at Girls creator Lena Dunham's new rom-com series, Too Much – and we can't wait for this one.

The ten-parter, which comes from the producers of Love Actually, boasts a star-studded cast led by Meg Stalter (Hacks) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus). It follows 30-something workaholic Jessica, who decides to upend her life in New York after a painful breakup and move to London, where she builds a connection with musician Felix, which is impossible to ignore.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know.

What is Too Much about?

The series follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties who is "reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows".

© Netflix Will Sharpe and Meg Stalter star in Too Much

The synopsis continues: "When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

"But when she meets Felix (Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even when it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

The series is billed as an "ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is".

© Netflix The series follows a 30-something woman who moves to London from New York

Speaking about how relatable the story is, leading star Megan told Tudum: "I love the show because it shows that when you fall in love, it can be awkward and kind of embarrassing.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Will added: "It has such an awareness of rom-com … but it also does have some rougher edges. That makes the sweeter aspects all the more powerful, because there's an honesty to it."

Who stars in Too Much?

Megan and Will lead the cast alongside Michael Zegan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janicza Bravo (Lemon, Zola), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn, Downton Abbey), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Line of Duty, The Crown), Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle), and Naomi Watts (The Watcher, King Kong).

© Netflix The series boasts an all-star cast

Rounding out the star-studded cast are Stephen Fry (The Dropout), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Passages), Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy), Andrew Rannells (GIRLS5EVA), Daisy Bevan (The Alienist), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl), Janicza Bravo (Sharp Stick), Kaori Momoi (The Brightest Roof in the Universe), Leo Reich (Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!), Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Rhea Perlman (Cheers).

© Netflix The ten-parter arrives on Netflix on 10 July

Too Much release date

Too Much launches on Netflix on 10 July.