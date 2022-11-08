The Voice's Bodie reveals what it's like working with Blake Shelton and his highlight so far - exclusive Bodie spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his time on The Voice so far

The Voice is seriously impressing fans with this year's talent, with Bodie being one of the shining stars on Blake Shelton's team.

The 29-year-old singer was snapped up by the country star after all four of the judges pushed their buttons upon hearing him perform during the live auditions.

Bodie is enjoying every minute on the show so far, and spoke to HELLO! about the experience in an exclusive interview, where he opened up about working with Blake on his very last season of the hit NBC show.

"Every time I interact with Blake, I am honestly surprised with how intentional and personable he is," Bodie said.

"He really does care. He brings lots of awesome ideas to the table as well. I guess I’m not surprised, but I really didn’t have any expectations going into this whole process… all I can say is, I’m really really glad that I chose him to be my coach, and I am equally as glad that he has continued to choose me to move forward in each round of the competition thus far!"

Bodie is part of Blake Shelton's team on The Voice - and is loving every moment!

On working with Blake on his last season of the show, Bodie added: "Blake truly is the patriarch of the Voice. Being that he is leaving the show soon, I really am honored to be a small part of Voice history by being a part of his team in such a large way!"

"Funny, perceptive and humble," meanwhile, were the words used to describe him.

Bodie is having the time of his life on the show, and reflected on the best thing so far. "I’d say a major thing that I am very thankful for is the affirmation that I have received from the coaches.

Hearing legendary artists comment on your craft in such a positive way was both unexpected and extremely encouraging," he shared.

Blake Shelton is so personable and supportive, according to Bodie

"Secondly, is the amount of growth in my vocal ability. I never thought I would grow so much in such a short amount of time. I’m hitting notes that I couldn’t hit six months ago."

Bodie is now experiencing being in the spotlight and getting his music heard by not only the coaches, but viewers and fans from around the world, who have been nothing but positive and encouraging.

"I’ve always really enjoyed being active and present on social media with my followers, so having this massive boost of exposure has only made things more exciting," Bodie said.

Bodie has found a newfound fan base on The Voice

"I have the most incredible support system back home, and I am so very thankful for them. From my incredible wife and my adorable kids, to my extremely supportive church family, I've never felt so supported and loved."

Bodie has a great attitude towards winning the competition too.

"Win or lose, I know I was put on this earth to do what I do - create, and perform. No matter if I win the show, or go home next week, I will walk away with so much growth and encouragement, so many new connections and friendships, and a new understanding for what my voice can do. And not to mention an incredible new fan base!"

