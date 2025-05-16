Netflix show is the next big thing as incredible streaming numbers revealed for 2025

Netflix has yet another hit on their hands after viewing figures from the streaming platform revealed amazing results – with the show amassing an incredible 1.12 billion viewing hours, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A hit show
The show was one of the most popular series to air but still came second behind Netflix's infamous show Black Mirror, which received 1.58 billion viewing hours.
Is there a second season?
Although the show has yet to confirm its season two return, star Josh Duhamel has been cautiously optimistic, telling the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast: "I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen.
"It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion. People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it."
What is it about?
The hit show is a modern Western romantic drama adapted from the novels by Jodi Thomas. It follows the story of Staten (played by Josh), who is up against fellow ranchers determined to destroy his way of life. He stars alongside Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly, who plays his main love interest, Quinn.
Who is in the cast?
Alongside Josh and Minka, the show also stars Eoin Macken as Davis Collins, the ranch owner of the Bar W Ranch and Staten's brother-in-law; Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, the daughter of the town's Sheriff; Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, a ranch hand; and Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez.
What have fans said about the show?
Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the drama, with one posting: "I just started binge-watching #RansomCanyon and I don’t regret it one bit. Excellent show with exceptional casting. @GarrettWareing you will always be my favorite."
Another person added: "I need this show to get a second season. Love it, all the storylines, the characters, their growth and setbacks, the couples. Had me laughing, crying, and feeling all the emotions. Give it a try! It's available on Netflix. #RansomCanyon." A third person added: "It took me so long to tweet about them because I was stuck watching this scene over and over again. THEY GOT ME IN A CHOKEHOLD. THE BUZZ IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL."
When did Yellowstone end?
Fans are calling Ransom Canyon the new Yellowstone, which ended in 2024 after five seasons. The show also has a series of spin-offs, including 1883, 1923, The Bass Reeves Story, and 6666, which will see Luke Grimes reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in 1944.