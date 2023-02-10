Shemar Moore takes newborn daughter to visit his mom's grave

Shemar Moore has shared a touching photo of the moment he took his newborn daughter, Frankie, to visit his late mom's grave.

The S.W.A.T actor posted the emotional photo on Instagram, which saw him, his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, and their two-week-old daughter posing by a plaque on a lawn, which read: "This house is my son's home. Mom. 1-26-20," although it's not clear if his mom is buried on the grounds of Shemar's $5.8 million home.

Shemar also added a sweet image of his mother, Marilyn, who died on February 8, 2020.

Alongside the photos, Shemar wrote: "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn…. Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!

"I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldn't do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each other's lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'… FRANKIE MOORE."

He concluded: "Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn. RIP 2/8/20."

Shemar's mom died in 2020

Shemar announced his first child's arrival on January 25 on Instagram, writing: "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed the happy news to People, saying: "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl." The rep added: "The family is very happy and healthy."

Shemar shared his happy baby news on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January and revealed that his daughter was due on the third anniversary of his beloved mother's death.

Shemar's daughter was due on the anniversary of his mom's death

He said: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Admitting he thought he would never become a father, the former Criminal Minds star added: "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

