Meet S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore's striking girlfriend and their adorable baby girl

Shemar Moore may have dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, but he's been settled with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 41, in recent years and they share a sweet baby girl.

The S.W.A.T star counts the likes of Halle Berry and Toni Braxton as his exes from the 90s, however he's been settled with Jesiree since 2020.

But who is the love of his life and where would fans have seen her before?

Heartthrob status

It's hard to believe that Shemar has been on the Hollywood scene for 30 years after catching his first break on The Young and the Restless in 1994.

But the 54-year-old confesses he had a "pretty good entrance into Hollywood," as he was quickly catapulted to heartthrob status.

© Getty Images Shemar Moore dated Halle Berry

He dated Toni in 1995, and Halle in 1997.

Shemar opened up to People about that time and said: "Lovely ladies would look at me and say, 'You want to hang out?' and I'm like, 'Duh!' "Initially I became more popular as 'that guy' than I did as an actor. I had a good time being single. I did it right — I was always honest."

© Getty Images Toni Braxton and Shemar Moore

Longtime love

While Shemar and Jesiree have been in a happy romance for a few years, they first dated a long time ago.

© Getty Images Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore reconnected years after first dating

"We actually dated 15 years ago, and to be honest, it was wonderful," he said during an appearance on The Talk in 2023. "I just wasn't ready for that settled down, family thing. I got a little spooked."

When Shemar's mom passed away, he reconnected with Jesiree. "Then God is good and I think Mom's karma brought us back full circle. And here we are."

She's a model and actress

She has numerous acting credits to her name, including True Blood, Hawaii Five-0 and Days of Our Lives.

Jesiree has also been signed by numerous modeling agencies and is backed by Wilhelmina Models, MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii and NTA Talent.

In addition, she's a successful makeup artist and runs her own business.

A baby girl

© Instagram Shemar with his girlfriend, Jesiree, and their daughter, Frankie

Jesiree is a mom to three children. She has two kids from a previous relationship and one with Shemar.

The couple proudly introduced their baby girl, Frankie, in January 2023.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" Shemar captioned a photo of himself holding his newborn. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!!"

Everything's a little brighter

Shemar's daughter appears to be a daddy's girl

Shemar spoke about fatherhood to Good Housekeeping in 2024, and confessed: "Frankie's given me a new lease on life. She's now my purpose.

"Everything's a little brighter. Everything's exciting again. I'm not being fabulous for me anymore.

"It's not about me anymore. It's about her. Yes, I'm going to take care of myself. Yes, I'm going to still strive for success. But I'm doing that to make Frankie proud."