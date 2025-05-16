Fans horrified by 'atrocious' new Netflix show - despite it being a major success

Not every show is everyone's cup of tea, but the latest Netflix offering has had viewers seriously shocked! The new comedy Bad Thoughts has left viewers taking to social media to share their opinion on the show, which comes from comedian Tom Segura.

One person posted: "So I just watched all of #badthoughts... 1) @tomsegura is a deeply disturbed individual 2) I am pretty sure it's made me a worse person 3) That [expletive] was hilarious and I need more of it please," while another person added: "The new Tom Segura show on @netflix #Badthoughts is just gross and unfunny. The 'comedy' is over the top repeatable sex jokes, but taken to 11.

"No creativity was used, just a room full of teenage boys and a pack of monster energy drinks, writing this."

A third person added: "Hey @netflix I have 2 things for you… 1: I don’t know how #badthoughts was ever green lit, because it’s pretty insane, but well done seeing the genius inside the madness. 2: I hope someone lost their job for only allowing @tomsegura to do 6 short episodes. Under 2hrs is criminal." Another person simply posted: "Watched about 7 mins and nah this not for me #badthoughts."

Have you watched the new show Bad Thoughts?

Some fans even switched it off shortly after the first episode, with one posting: "#badthoughts is a show on #Netflix that if I were to describe it, there would be an immediate censorship across the board. I turned it off after the first episode. How on earth can someone even be able to imagine situations like that? I am shooketh."

The show is from comedian Tom Segura

The six-episode dark comedy is described by Netflix as "navigat[ing] unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world".

Tom Seguria is a stand-up comedian and popular podcast, who co-hosts Your Mom's House podcast with his wife Christina Pazsitzky. He is also the podcast host of Two Bears One Cave.