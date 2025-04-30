Nicole Kidman baffles fans ahead of hit thriller's unexpected return

Nicole Kidman is reprising her role as wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko in the second season of Prime Video's Nine Perfect Strangers – and fans are all saying the same thing following the trailer's release.

The new series, which boasts a star-studded cast, sees nine new strangers travel to Zauberwald in the scenic Austrian Alps to undergo Masha's psychedelic therapy.

The upcoming show comes almost four years after the first series, in which Nicole led a different cast of stars, including Melissa McCarthy and Michael Shannon.

Taking to social media after Prime Video dropped the season two trailer, fans commented on Nicole's remarkable work ethic, with the actress having starred in an impressive number of shows and films over the last few months.

© Disney Nicole Kidman reprises her role as wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko in season two

Earlier this year, Nicole shared the screen with Matthew Macfadyen in the thriller film Holland, which came just months after the release of erotic film Babygirl, and Netflix's hit drama, The Perfect Couple.

One fan penned: "Nicole Kidman is the hardest-working actress in Hollywood ever. Every month she's part of something amazing," while another questioned how the actress could fit so many projects into her schedule, adding: "Does Nicole Kidman have a time turner? How is she doing so many movies/TV series?"

© Disney A star-studded cast join Nicole for series two

Other fans were pleasantly surprised at the trailer's release, with some unaware of the show's renewal. One person wrote: "Not gonna lie, I didn't see a S2 coming but I'm excited for it," while another remarked: "Oh my actual god! I didn't think a 2nd season was possible, and yet HERE WE ARE! Let's do this!"

A third viewer penned: "I clicked on this so fast. I had no idea there was going to be a season 2."

What happens in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

In the upcoming series, nine new strangers are invited to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenk, where they become connected in "ways they could never imagine".

© Disney Annie Murphy, Mark Strong and Henry Golding are among the season two cast

The synopsis continues: "Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

Who stars in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

An impressive list of actors star alongside Nicole Kidman in season two, including Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), and Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, Mamma Mia).

© Disney Lucas Englander, Aras Aydin and Christine Baranski also star in the new season

Rounding out the main cast are Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), King Princess, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Kissing Booth) and Aras Aydin (Cherry Season).

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release date

The first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season two will be released internationally on Prime Video (excluding US) on May 22, 2025, with new episodes launching weekly.