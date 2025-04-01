The Summer I Turned Pretty teases major storylines in season three photos

Three years after The Summer I Turned Pretty first premiered on Amazon Prime, the hit drama is coming to an end. Concluding Belly's tumultuous love story with the Fisher boys, the iconic trio are heading back to Cousins in the third and final instalment.
Slated for release in July, the last chapter is based on Jenny Han's bestselling novel, We'll Always Have Summer, and after what's felt like a never-ending wait, the cast and crew have finally given fans a first look at what's to come. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of Belly's journey…
Belly is heading to college
In season two, fans saw Belly toying with the idea of going to college, so it's hardly surprising that she's a high school graduate in season three.
For those in need of a recap – season two ended with Belly and Jeremiah dropping Conrad back to Brown for his finals before taking a little detour to Finch, where Belly wondered what it would be like if she enrolled at the same university as her crush.
Flash forward to season three, and it looks like Belly, who is now dating Jeremiah, is getting settled into her college dorms with help from her mom, Laurel. After butting heads in the previous instalment, the mother-daughter duo appear to be on far better terms this time around, and we can't wait to see how Belly gets on at Finch.
Jeremiah and Belly are thriving as a couple
'Jelly' is officially happening. Following Conrad's devastating decision to let her go, Belly finally acts on her feelings for Jeremiah in the season two finale, and when we pick up with them in season three, they're still going strong.
Given that they're recreating the iconic scene from Notting Hill in the photo above, it's clear these two are thriving in their relationship. The question is: Will it last?
Conrad is studying medicine
After completing his finals, fans will get to see Conrad in his pre-med era. Back in season two, the angst-filled character confided in Belly, telling her that he intended to change his major to Biology and chart a new path, which is exactly what he's doing in season three.
Steven and Taylor are cuter than ever
Steven and Taylor's romance was the storyline we never knew we needed. After getting together in season two, the pair are still an item when we see them in future episodes, but what happens next remains a mystery.
Unlike Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah's respective storylines, these two were never a couple in Jenny Han's original books, so whether or not they stay together is in the hands of the show's writers.
