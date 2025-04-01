The Summer I Turned Pretty teases major storylines in season three photos

In season two, fans saw Belly toying with the idea of going to college, so it's hardly surprising that she's a high school graduate in season three.

For those in need of a recap – season two ended with Belly and Jeremiah dropping Conrad back to Brown for his finals before taking a little detour to Finch, where Belly wondered what it would be like if she enrolled at the same university as her crush.

Flash forward to season three, and it looks like Belly, who is now dating Jeremiah, is getting settled into her college dorms with help from her mom, Laurel. After butting heads in the previous instalment, the mother-daughter duo appear to be on far better terms this time around, and we can't wait to see how Belly gets on at Finch.