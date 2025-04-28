Viewers 'obsessed' after episode one of 'must-watch' 8-part drama: 'TV at its peak'

TV fans are "obsessed" with Prime Video's new eight-part drama, Étoile, with viewers hooked on the show after just one episode and calling for a second season.

The series comes from Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies in New York and Paris, who swap their top dancers and choreographers in order to save their storied institutions.

It's safe to say that viewers are loving the series, with one fan hailing the show's opening episode as "TV at its peak". They penned: "Étoile's first episode is TV at its peak. Everyone go watch this show right now #étoile," while others were gripped after just one episode.

One person wrote on X: "Thirty minutes into Étoile and I'm already obsessed," while another added: "#Étoile is GOOD. So Good. I am obsessed. The Palladinos have once again delivered alongside the perfect cast. The star of this show is the writing — hilarious and chaotic. I am looking forward to season 2."

© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios Gideon Glick plays Tobias in the Prime Video show

A third fan remarked: "Am OBSESSED with #Etoile on Prime," while another encouraged others to tune in, adding: "You guys must watch #Étoile, the new show from Amy Sherman-Palladino. It's on @PrimeVideo. It has everything!"

Many also called for a second season. One fan wrote: "@PrimeVideo #Etoile is another amazing show from Amy and Dan. Please don't cancel it for at least 5 seasons," while another commented: "Can't believe I've already watched all of #etoile. Please let there be another season."

Will there be another season of Étoile?

Fans will be pleased to know that Étoile will return with a second series. In 2023, Prime Video ordered two seasons of the comedy drama.

© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios The eight-episode series has been praised by viewers

An official release date has yet to be announced.

What is Étoile about?

The eight-parter follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, Metropolitan Ballet Theater in New York and Le Ballet National in Paris, who agree to swap their most talented stars in an ambitious gambit to boost ticket sales and attract publicity.

© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios Ballet dancers on the set of Etoile

The series also delves into the staff's complicated personal lives and the challenges of navigating the world of professional ballet.

Who stars in Étoile?

The series boasts a cast of familiar faces, including Emmy-winning actor Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow (Outlander).

© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios Cheyenne (Lou de Laage) and Jack (Luke Kirby) in Etoile

Meanwhile, Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) is a recurring guest.

WATCH: The trailer for Étoile

Étoile is available to stream on Prime Video.