Sean Bean teams up with Orlando Bloom and other Hollywood A-listers for new action comedy - details
Deep Cover comes to Prime Video in June

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
23 minutes ago
Sean Bean has teamed up with Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard for a new action film from Prime Video – and it sounds amazing!

Titled Deep Cover, this fast-paced action comedy is set in London and follows aspiring comedian Kat (Dallas-Howard), who teaches improv classes and begins to question if she's missed her chance at success when an undercover policeman offers her the role of a lifetime.

Three people walking down street© Peter Mountain / Prime Video
Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Mohammed in Deep Cover

The synopsis continues: "Kat, with two of her improv students – Marlon (Bloom) and Hugh (Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed), must infiltrate London's gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals. The trio quickly find themselves in over their heads."

House of the Dragon actor Paddy Considine also stars, alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Sonoya Mizuno, with American Gods star Ian McShane.

Four people standing around pool table© Peter Mountain / Prime Video
The film comes to Prime Video on June 12

The film, which is directed by Tom Kingsley (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats), will premiere on Prime Video on 12 June, 2025. It's penned by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who are known for their work on Jurassic World films, and comedians, Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen.

WATCH: Have you seen Sean Bean in Shardlake?

Deep Cover isn't Sean's only upcoming project. The Game of Thrones actor is set to star in an eight-part BBC drama, This City is Ours.

Sean plays notorious gang leader, Ronnie Phelan, in the Liverpool-set series, which also stars Sheltand's Julie Graham, Strike's James Nelson-Joyce and This is Going to Hurt's Hannah Onslow.

Sean Bean and Julie Graham in This City is Ours© BBC
Sean Bean stars alongside Sheltand's Julie Graham in This City is Ours

It tells the story of Michael (Nelson-Joyce), who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime and works for friend and gang leader, Ronnie. When Ronnie starts hinting at his retirement, Michael begins to dream of another life with his new love Diana (Onslow).

But when a big cocaine shipment from Colombia goes missing, Ronnie and Michael suspect that their Kingdom is under attack. 

The synopsis continues: "This City is Ours explores what happens when Ronnie's son Jamie (Jack McMullen) decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang and they will battle for control of it. But Michael's biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted." 

This City is Ours comes to BBC One and iPlayer in spring.

