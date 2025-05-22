Dylan Dreyer 'TERRIFIED' during heart-stopping moment leaving fans screaming

Dylan Dreyer has navigated a multitude of natural disasters during her career as a meteorologist, but her latest encounter may have been her scariest.

There wasn't a hurricane, tornado, flash flood or electrical storm in sight, but the Today host confessed she was truly terrified.

Rollercoaster ride

Dylan shared photos and a video from the new theme park, Epic Universe, where she and the rest of the show's team were hosting on Wednesday.

She looked nervous in one snap in which she was gearing up to board a humongous rollercoaster.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer faces her fears during epic rollercoaster ride

While she attempted to plaster a smile on her face, her angst was clear, and one look at the video above and you'll see why.

Dylan was riding Stardust Racers that shot out of the blocks at breakneck speed.

High speed

Dylan looked very concerned before the ride

The coaster is described as a "breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62mph," and it appeared to live up to its hype.

Those watching the ride from the safety of the ground could be heard gasping and at one point screaming as they filmed the experience.

Dylan confirmed it was wild in her caption that read: "I’m TERRIFIED of roller coasters but I was in too deep on the Stardust Racers to back down. It’s one of the best roller coasters I’ve ever been on. I’m so glad @craigmelvinnbc wouldn’t let me turn around!! And thanks to @phoebehottsauce for always letting me hang onto you."

New theme park

© Instagram The Today team were on assignment at Epic Universe

It was a day packed with excitement for all the hosts who explored and experienced the new Universal park in Orlando.

Ahead of the assignment, Craig said: "We haven't taken the show on the road like this in four years. All four hours from the same location."

He added: "We're pretty excited for the family field trip."

Making history

© Instagram The team were allowed in the day before it officially opened

The 750-acre property boasts more than 50 attractions and is the world's first major theme park to open in 25 years.

It has five new lands; Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

It officially opened on May 22 and is located 15 minutes away from the resort's other parks in Universal's new south campus.

Today listed their favorite rides and Stardust Racers made it into their top five, noting: "This ride is for the true roller coaster junkie."