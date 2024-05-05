Tom Selleck opens up about fate of 63-acre California ranch amid Blue Bloods cancelation: 'Always an issue'

Tom Selleck sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for a brand new interview in which he spoke candidly about his career, life in the spotlight, and his ending tenure on Blue Bloods.

The actor, 79, opened up about the end of the CBS procedural after 14 seasons on the air this fall, expressing hope that while one chapter was closing, he was keen to continue working and building his career.

In a conversation with correspondent Tracy Smith, he shared that apart from his work, he found his respite in his home, a 63-acre avocado farm ranch in California's Ventura County, where he lives with his wife Jillie Mack.

"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," he said, which led Tracy to ask whether that was actually a serious factor. "Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?"

He wistfully responded: "That's always an issue. If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

The Magnum P.I. actor has spoken fondly several times about leading a quiet life on his ranch, spending his time tending to the flowers and trees that grew there and riding around on his ATV to make sure things were always in order.

© Getty Images The actor lives on a 63-acre avocado farm ranch in California

"I've planted them for years and they bloom in cycles," he said of his cherished wildflowers in a previous interview with People, opening up about a devastating drought that nearly destroyed all their avocado trees.

"That just breaks your heart," Tom said. "But with the rain we've had, the sick ones are getting better, and they're all sprouting a lot of healthy growth."

Over the past 14 years, when not on his ranch, Tom is in New York filming Blue Bloods, having led the cast as patriarch Commissioner Frank Reagan for over a decade, and while the show is slated to end this October, the actor is not ready to give up yet.

© Getty Images The actor shares his home with wife of 27 years Jillie Mack

When asked whether the show was really ending on Sunday Morning, he mused: "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses!"

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

© Getty Images "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night."

He expressed that he had no plans on retiring anytime soon, however, while also on the heels of releasing a memoir titled You Never Know, out May 7.

"Hopefully, work," he said of what he saw for himself in the future. "As an actor, you never lose — I don't lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job."

© CBS "Blue Bloods" is slated to conclude after a 14 season run this October

"You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work,' and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."