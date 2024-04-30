Tom Selleck's candid comments about Blue Bloods ending revealed

CBS's decision to cancel Blue Bloods has been difficult on the cast and crew. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this month, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridgeton Moynahan have broken their silence on the show's 'sad' ending and Tom Selleck has also weighed in on the matter.

Speaking to TV Insider, the legendary actor was asked how he's feeling about the end of Blue Bloods. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," replied Tom. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, Tom, 79, added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

Like Tom, the A-lister's co-stars have been vocal about the cancellation. Chatting to host Drew Barrymore in April, Bridget Moynahan said, "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie Wahlberg, chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared.

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

When the news of Blue Bloods's cancellation broke in November, Tom was among the first to issue a statement.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," he said.

"Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

According to Deadline, Blue Bloods will end with the 14th season. Divided into two parts, the first ten are debuting this spring, while the final eight will premiere in the fall.