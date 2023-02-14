Chris Packham and stepdaughter Megan's real-life relationship

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has previoulsy welcomed his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin onto the show as a guest presenter, but what is their relationship like in real life? Find out more here...

Chris and Megan are very close, with Megan having known him since she was aged two. She even moved in with him during the COVID-19 lockdown, as her mum Jo works for the NHS and felt it would be safer.

During their time in lockdown, the pair started the Self-Isolating Bird Club together and co-authored a book Back to Nature: How to Love Life – and Save It. Speaking about the project, Megan told Discover Wildlife: "We wanted to provide options for people to get involved, to start helping. But also remind them about why we're doing this in the first place.

Megan is a Zoologist

"Because, you know, it comes from a love of wildlife, it comes from being in awe of it, it comes from that fascination as a kid. Where Chris had a ladybird on his finger, or I had a pet tortoise, or whatever. It comes from those kind of interactions and then it builds up."

Chatting about working with him to HELLO!, she said: "I met Chris when I was two years old so have always grown up around film crews. I was with my stepdad, and who better to learn from than him? He's a role model of mine professionally and it's great that he happens to be my stepdad as well."

The pair certainly have a shared interest in nature, as Megan holds a zoology degree from the University of Liverpool. Speaking about her debut on the show, he said: "She did really well. I said to her: 'You figure out what you want to say and I'll fill in around you.'

Chris has been in Megan's life since she was two years old

"I don't need to own anything, I've got nothing to prove. I was there as a support mechanism, really, and wasn't needed. She believes in what she's got to say, she's excited by the science and committed to the environmental aspects of it."

