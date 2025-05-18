Remember Monday issue defiant response after Eurovision heartbreak

Remember Monday, the UK's entry for Eurovision 2025, have issued a defiant message after receiving a disappointing public vote in the competition's grand final on Saturday.

The talented trio, Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull, and Lauren Byrne, represented the United Kingdom with their powerful performance.

Despite a strong jury showing, they were left stunned after receiving zero points from viewers, resulting in a dramatic slide down the leaderboard.

A disappointing public vote

© Getty Remember Monday representing the United Kingdom with the song "What The Hell Just Happened?" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

The band secured a solid 88 points from the Eurovision jury vote, positioning them at 19th place at that stage. However, the lack of support from the public vote left the group visibly upset during the live broadcast.

Reacting to the moment, Eurovision commentator Graham Norton said during the broadcast: "We couldn't have asked for more," praising the girls' stage presence and vocal talents.

Fans online were quick to voice their shock. One viewer wrote on social media: "Remember Monday deserved better. Their performance was energetic and full of personality. Absolutely loved them!"

Another fan commented: "They might have got zero points from viewers, but they've gained thousands of new fans. Brilliant performance!"

Defiant response from the band

© Getty British group Remember Monday opened up on their Eurovision experience

Refusing to dwell on disappointment, Remember Monday responded to their Eurovision experience with optimism and determination, promising fans that this is "just the beginning".

Sharing their reaction on social media on Sunday morning, the band posted: "WOW - what a ride! Three best mates walked onto the world's biggest music stage and came out with a Top 10 Jury score, massive streaming numbers, and memories that will last a lifetime."

© Getty Great Britain's Remember Monday took to the Eurovision stage

They continued: "Performing at Eurovision was one of the most surreal and emotional moments of our lives. The love we've felt from fans, our incredible team, and everyone who streamed, voted, and believed in us has been overwhelming."

In a defiant five-word statement, they declared: "This is just the beginning," promising fans exciting new projects and performances.

Exciting future plans announced

© Getty Remember Monday from Great Britain sing at the opening of the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest

Despite Eurovision disappointment, Remember Monday have revealed ambitious plans for the future. Their message teased: "We've got new music coming your way, a UK and Ireland headline tour this year, a summer packed with festivals, and we'll be hitting the stage at Wembley Stadium for the Summertime Ball… no big deal!"

Their announcement was met with delight from fans, eager to support the group as they embark on their next chapter.

One enthusiastic supporter commented: "So proud of you girls, Eurovision is just one step – the best is yet to come!"

Another added: "Amazing news! Can't wait for the tour and to see you at Wembley. Eurovision is only the start for you!"

Eurovision 2025 sees Austria crowned winner

© Getty Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ, winner of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

The dramatic final eventually saw Austria's JJ crowned as the winner with his emotional song, Wasted Love, narrowly edging out the controversial Israeli entry in second place.

In his victory speech, JJ expressed his gratitude: "I want to thank my entire family, my entire team. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. And especially to you Europe, thank you for making my dreams come true."

Remember Monday's Eurovision experience mirrors that of previous acts who, despite low scores, went on to achieve significant career success. Fans are hopeful this setback will similarly propel Remember Monday forward, ensuring their music reaches wider audiences.

Clearly undeterred by their Eurovision results, Remember Monday have already set their sights on bigger stages. As one fan aptly summarised: "Eurovision is just one night, but Remember Monday's talent will last forever."