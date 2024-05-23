Springwatch's Chris Packham makes shock admission about friendship with Michaela Strachan

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan have been working together for decades after teaming up on The Really Wild Show from 1993 to 1995. Bringing their winning dynamic to episodes of Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch in the years that have followed, Chris and Michaela have spent a lot of time together on set, but away from the cameras, they rarely hang out.

© BBC Chris Packham revealed that he and Michaela Strachan rarely hang out away from set

Speaking to Radio Times in January, Chris explained that he's not "terribly social" and very rarely mingles with "anyone." Clarifying that he shares a "comfortable relationship" with Michaela, the TV presenter and Conservationist noted: "We don't need to speak all the time, just when it's necessary."

"I'm not terribly social; she's a very social person so if she's over from South Africa, she'll invite herself to the house," Chris told the publication. "Apart from that, we don't hang out, but then I don't hang out with anyone!"

© Shutterstock Chris explained that he's not "terribly social" but has a "comfortable relationship" with Michaela

Chris, 63, is based in the New Forest, Hampshire with his miniature poodles, Sid and Nancy. Part-time, he also resides with his partner of fourteen years, Charlotte Corney.

Michaela, on the other hand, lives in the coastal town of Hout Bay in Cape Town with her partner, cameraman and producer, Nick Chevallier.

While Chris and Michaela rarely interact away from filming, the two have endless respect and admiration for each other. Joining Radio Times for another interview in 2018, the duo reflected on the evolution of their working relationship in recent years. "She will say that I've mellowed but it's not true," said Chris. "I just know she doesn't like my angry side! She has consolidated all her strengths to become a remarkable woman who I hold in great regard."

As for Michaela. The 58-year-old revealed that while they used to go partying together, they've "mellowed" over the years.

© Shutterstock The duo has nothing but admiration and respect for one another

"Well, his hair has changed!" she began. "He has a much better wardrobe too. We've both mellowed. When we were younger there were a few party nights. Although I still like a glass of chardonnay after filming, I haven't seen Chris have anything other than a hot chocolate in recent years!"

Asked to name each other's best traits, Chris raved about Michaela's "unwavering optimism and joie de vivre," while, the mum-of-one cited Chris' humour. "Definitely his sense of humour. It's usually intelligent humour," she explained. "The other amazing thing about Chris is his knowledge, not just about wildlife but all sorts of other random things like collectors' chairs!"