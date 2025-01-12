Today institutes big change after Hoda Kotb's departure — but viewers all notice one glaring absence

The Today Show is ramping things up for a new era, with the exit of Hoda Kotb on Friday, January 10 after an emotional installment.

Hoda, 60, announced her departure from the NBC morning news show after seven years as its lead co-anchor, and over 17 years with Today in its various forms.

The show has now released its first new promo with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin to kickstart a new age of Today, which you can watch below…

The promo emphasizes the hosts of the show being a family and finding the right way to "start the day," placing Savannah and Craig front and center with their other colleagues.

Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones are all seen in archival footage advertising Today's brand new start.

However, the clip gave ardent viewers of the show more reason to ask about Sheinelle in particular. The longtime Today anchor was absent from the show for Hoda's final time in the hot seat.

Sheinelle, 46, has also not posted on social media since December 2024, and fans are taking to social media to express concern over her absence.

"Where is Shenelle???? We miss her!" one noted, with another also commenting: "Congratulations Craig. The viewers love Sheinelle too. Please let us know she is ok," and a third adding: "Congratulations Craig! You deserve this promotion! But please, where is Sheinelle?"

It was simply stated at the top of Hoda's final show that Sheinelle was absent, although no reason was given. No video recording of hers to Hoda was played either, although she'd been part of much of the festivities leading up to her colleague and friend's departure ever since the news was revealed.

Craig will take over as co-anchor of Today on Monday, January 13. He shared a personal message to his friend on social media after her exit, writing: "Hoda is the definition of compassion, love, and has been the heartbeat of @todayshow. I am so grateful to have you as a colleague and a close friend. Cheers to you. It's not goodbye. It's a see you later. I love you. Thank you."

Jenna, who co-anchored the Fourth Hour of Today, aka Today with Hoda and Jenna, for five years with the mom-of-two, is also beginning her own new era, called Today with Jenna & Friends.

While a permanent co-host for Jenna has not yet been revealed, the former President's daughter shared previously that she will be joined by her famous friends as guest co-hosts for the coming month.

The guests announced so far include Eva Longoria, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer and Scarlett Johansson. While the first three will host over the course of a week, Scarlett will act as a guest host from January 21-24.

Several other guests joined Hoda for her final day as co-host of Fourth Hour, including Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King, her two daughters, and even her own former co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford (who brought a glass of wine for them to share).