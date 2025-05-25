Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have difference of opinion over where they are living during honest discussion on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been working together on LIVE since 2023, and viewers get to find out a lot more about the couple's personal lives each morning on the show as a result.

The pair are known for being incredibly honest and aren't afraid to say what they think either!

During May 21st's episode, the couple were discussing downtown Manhattan, which is notoriously known for its young, hip crowd.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a difference of opinion when it came to where they live

While Kelly thought that it wasn't that disimular to parts of the Upper East Side - where the couple have lived for over a decade - Mark had a contrasting view on their neighbourhood.

"Everyone is young downtown," Kelly said, as Mark added: "Uptown is a little different."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been living in their home in the UES for over a decade

"People have bandaids on downtown because they went out running and scraped their leg. People who have bandaids on uptown is because they are taking blood thinners and they can't stop bleeding," Mark teased, as the studio audience erupted into laughter.

"You're closer to that," Kelly replied. "I'm going to challenge you," she continued. "When you go into Central Park, people running are also very fit, there are a lot of runners..."

The couple with their two oldest children, Michael and Lola

"If you get out of the park and go East, not so much," Mark replied. "That's big talk from someone who lives in the very area you're disparaging," Kelly responded.

Mark then joked that when they first moved to the area, he was mistaken for the dog walker due to being so much younger than the majority of the residents.

All jokes aside, Kelly and Mark are clearly very happy with their choice of neighbourhood, where they have been living since 2013.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark with their children on son Joaquin's graduation day

The couple raised their three children there in their beautiful townhouse, located a stone's throw away from Central Park.

The $27 million, 7,796-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse has been turned into their "forever home," and Kelly recently told Architectural Digest that they had no plans to move again.

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," the star explained. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly and Mark discuss everything on Live

She added: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

The five-story home is a modern marvel, boasting touches of French and old Hollywood glamor, which Kelly revealed was inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel, and an elevator to take the family up to their rooftop, which has its own bar.