Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't see eye to eye during lively discussion about their relationship 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos never shy away from sharing personal stories on Live, and they kicked off Monday's show with a bang!

The couple - who have been married since 1996 - tend to agree on a lot of things, but there was one topic that proved to be hugely divisive for the pair.

Kelly and Mark were opening the show by reading newspaper articles, and the Riverdale actor discussed a study that suggested that the happiest couples don't share photos of themselves online.

"Well you must be freaking thrilled!" Kelly replied. "I think it's ridiculous," Mark replied, noting that he didn't tend to share photos of them on social media.

"Not only do you have to get someone a card and a gift - which is fine and I love doing that - but now you have to some stupid Instagram post, and the pictures have to be right. Otherwise you've failed!" he said. "It's dumb."

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos didn't agree on Monday's topic of choice on Live

"Do you know what irritates me the most?" Kelly responded. "When it's the eve of my birthday and we're in bed, and he will say 'Do you have any pictures of you that you like?'"

Mark then asked if they could "shake on it" so that they never had to share photo tributes on social media again. "Okay guys, so you'll never know if we are together or not," Kelly replied laughing.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often share personal stories on Live

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and got married a year later, choosing to elope to Las Vegas. Mark bought Kelly an engagement ring ten years later. They went on to welcome three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Kelly and Mark have been working together on Live since April 2023, when Mark took over from Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark share three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The show has since been recognized at awards shows, taking away a Daytime Emmy in both 2023 and 2024 for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Kelly and Mark are just as in love now as they were when they first met and fans adore their relationship.

They love nothing more than spending time together, and are also incredibly close to their kids. While they are now empty nesters, their children often come back to visit.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kelly and Mark have been working together on Live since 2023

The family recently went to London to see Lola, who has been living there after graduating from NYU, and is recording music there.

Their youngest, Joaquin, is living in Michigan and is in his final year at the University of Michigan. He plans on pursuing a career in theatre studies afterwards, following in his parents' footsteps.

Their oldest, Michael, lives the closest to his parents in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He's an aspiring actor and has starred in several shows, including Riverdale, where he played a young Hiram Lodge.