TV viewers are binge-watching 'excellent' new six-part BBC detective drama

Viewers have been binge-watching the BBC's new crime comedy series, Death Valley, which follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between a retired actor and a detective.

The Wales-set series stars Timothy Spall as former actor John Chapel and Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan, who form an unconventional friendship as they investigate cases in their small town.

Viewers praised the "excellent" comedy-drama on social media, with one person writing on X: "#DeathValley is absolutely excellent. Getting the blend of comedy & drama right is very difficult - but the team have done it here," while another praised the on-screen chemistry between the two leads, adding: "Totally binged #deathvalley what a lovely, fun and joyus British drama. #TimothySpall & #GwynethKeyworth are funny and beautiful together."

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway Timothy Spall stars as John Chapel in Death Valley

A third viewer penned: "Finally a return to Sunday night family viewing…we loved #deathvalley," while another added: "Just watched the second episode of #DeathValley. Timothy Spall is brilliant. Think it'll be binged by tonight."

What is Death Valley about?

Created and penned by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied), the six-parter follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between "eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Timothy Spall), a retired actor and star of hit fictional TV detective show Caesar and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth)".

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway Viewers praised the six-part drama on social media

The synopsis continues: "When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they're inevitably up in each other's personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."

Who stars in Death Valley?

Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth lead the cast as John Chapel and DS Janie Mallowan.

They're joined by Alexandria Riley (Baby Reindeer, Lost Boys and Fairies) as pathologist Helen Baxter; Steffan Rhodri (The Way, Steeltown Murders) as Janie's boss, DCI Barry Clarke; Melanie Walters (Gavin & Stacey, Father Brown) as Janie's mum, Yvonne; Remy Beasley (One Day, Steeltown Murders) as Rhiannon; Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) as Tony and Rithvik Andugula (Extraordinary) as DC Evan Chaudhry.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

The show also boasts an impressive cast of guest stars, which includes Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Sian Gibson (Mammoth, Peter Kay's Car Share), Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal, All Creatures Great and Small), Jim Howick (Ghosts, Here We Go), Karl Johnson (True Love, Wolf), Colin McFarlane (The War Between The Land and the Sea), Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things, Worzel Gummidge) Steve Speirs (Inside No.9, After Life), Amy Trigg (Such Brave Girls, The Reckoning).

Death Valley is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.