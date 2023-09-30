Yellowstone's Cole Hauser enjoys unforgettable night with wife Cynthia and kids

Cole Hauser has reunited with his family for an unforgettable evening in Miami. The Yellowstone actor, who recently returned from a whirlwind trip in New York, has headed to Florida, where he attended Drake’s It's All A Blur Tour at the Kaseya Center. Joined by his wife, Cynthia, and two of their children – son Colt and daughter Steely Rose – the family even headed backstage to meet the rapper.

Following the concert, Cole’s wife Cynthia shared a number of sweet family snaps on Instagram, one of which saw Cole cuddled up beside her, and another, capturing a sweet father-daughter moment between the actor and his daughter Steely.

After posting photos from the Drake concert, Cynthia was almost immediately inundated with comments from fans. “No way! How fun!! I bet Steely had a blast,” replied one. “Beautiful family!! And you guys are the cutest couple!!” added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: “Looks like a blast! I love how you guys have so much fun together.”

Cole and Cynthia with their kids Ryland, Colt and Steely

Cole and Cynthia’s oldest son Ryland was noticeably absent from the photos. However, the 19-year-old, who is incredibly close to his parents, recently embarked on his college career at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, so we imagine Ryland’s busy studying.

Back in August, Cynthia revealed that she and Cole had moved their son into his dorm room at TCU. Capturing the milestone occasion with several photos, Cynthia captioned them: “And just like that my baby boy is starting his life. Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!!

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia dropped their son Ryland off to college in August

“We know you’ll touch so many lives! Thank you for being open to learning from us, sharing your enormous heart, and making Steely and Colt feel so special. We’ll miss you very much honey. @ryhauser @colehauser22.”

Replying to his wife's emotional post, Yellowstone star Cole penned: "Have the time of your life son! U deserve it," which prompted the sweetest response from Ryland. "Love you Mom and Dad, going to miss y'all! Thank you for all you've done for me," he wrote in the comments.

While the SAG-AFTRA strikes have been keeping Cole away from the Yellowstone set, the last few months have remained incredibly busy for the star. Just last week, Cole jetted to New York where he took part in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.

Braving the rain as he met with fellow participants and supporters, the actor, 48, shared a number of highlights from the event, which pays homage to the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and civilians who lost their lives during 9/11.

© Instagram Cole took part in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York last week

Posting several videos and photos from the run on Instagram, Cole wrote: "Amazing morning here in NY with everyone @tunnel2towers @nyfd9_11 @brandon.adam.19 #usastrong #neverforget @fdny @nypd."

As of 2022, Cole has been working closely with Tunnel to Towers, and was even taken on an emotional tour of the sites of the 9/11 attacks in New York last November. Showing his support once more, Cole's new coffee company, Free Rein, also helped out at the charitable Bourbon & Bonfire event in August. Hosted by Cole in Montana, the event took place in support of both the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.