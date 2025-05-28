The View gets shocking shake-up amid Sunny Hostin's absence

The View panel looked markedly different on Tuesday when co-host Sunny Hostin was noticeably absent from the show due to a major family milestone.

Sunny's co-host Whoopi Goldberg shared that the reason for her absence was so that she could be there for her son Gabriel on his graduation day.

A milestone celebration

© Getty Images Sunny was absent from The View so she could attend her son's graduation

"So, we have to tell you that Sunny is out this week because she's attending our son's college graduation," Whoopi joked. "He's graduating from Harvard!"

She added that he was "so wonderful" and that they were all incredibly proud of the 22-year-old. "We knew you could, and now you did," the Ghost actress beamed. "So, yay for you!"

Sunny took the week off to travel to Massachusetts, where Harvard is located, and will spend her time celebrating Gabriel's achievement. In her absence, Ana Navarro has been filling in, joining the panel with Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Sunny will return to the show on June 2.

Giving back

© Instagram Gabriel is a Harvard graduate

Gabriel has been working hard at Harvard, not only on his studies, but with the Ivy League Mentoring program which connects college students with disadvantaged high school kids. He spoke about the important work on Good Morning America in 2023, and shared how integral his parents were in his life.

"I remember when I was eight years old, I was saying, 'I want to get into the Ivy League. I want to go to Harvard.' And I'm so thankful that I had mentors in the form of my parents in my life, and they were always there to encourage me and always support me in pushing past what's [been done] and achieving more," he said.

Sunny welcomed Gabriel in 2002 with her husband, Emmanuel Hostin. The couple also share a daughter, Paloma, who was born in 2006.

Mother-son duo

© Getty Images for Netflix Sunny and Gabriel share a close bond

Her son never fails to make her laugh, and the duo appeared on Entertainment Tonight for a Q&A session together to share insight into their sweet family.

"I'm not sure if people know how much you sporadically dance, like all the time," Gabriel quipped. When asked if he ever watches Sunny on the small screen, he joked, "Never! I'm kidding."

The psychology student made headlines in September 2023 after he was involved in a frightening accident while riding an electric skateboard; Sunny opened up about the moment she discovered he was in danger on an episode of the Behind the Table podcast.

© WireImage He was involved in a terrifying skateboarding accident in 2023

"[My husband] Manny got the call first. Gabriel loves to get around Cambridge on his electric skateboard," she said.

"He got hit by a car, and he flew over the hood of the car, and because he was not wearing the helmet that I bought for him the only way to kind of protect his head was to land on his right shoulder, which he dislocated and we believe is somewhat fractured."

To learn more about their close bond, watch below...