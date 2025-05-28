ITV's 'gripping' crime drama cancelled after just one season

The series, which premiered in January and was hailed as "gripping" by viewers, saw Nathan stop at nothing to protect his son and livelihood as "dark forces" seeped into his rural community.

The synopsis continued: "Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city."

It concluded: "Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."