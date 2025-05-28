Black Bird star Taron Egerton's new crime drama looks seriously creepy

Taron Egerton can do no wrong in our eyes! The Rocketman star, who is also known for his roles in Carry On and Black Bird, is set to return to a new Apple TV+ show titled Smoke, and if the star is in it, we're watching!

The new crime drama is from the creative team behind Black Bird, a true-crime crime thriller, which this time looks at the wrld of arson, following an arson investigator who teams up with a police detective to stop two arsonists causing havoc in a "twisted game of secrets and suspicions".

WATCH: Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett star in Smoke

The show is penned by crime author Dennis Lehane, and is inspired by true events told in the podcast Firebug.

Taron Egerton is set to star in Smoke

Who is in the cast?

The new series has a seriously impressive cast, with Jurnee Smollet starring as police detective Michelle Calderone, as well as Trying actor Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Inventing Anna star Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Will you be watching Smoke?

When is it being released?

The new series will debut on Apple TV+ on 27 June with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday through August 15, 2025.





What are fans saying so far?

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Damn that looks great and I love Taron Egerton," while another person added: "Let’s go, more crime drama series."





This is just one of many new TV shows and movies coming to Apple TV+ with starry casts, including The Buccaneers season two, Owen Wilson's Stick, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney's Echo Valley and Jason Mamoa's Chief of War. Which one are you most looking forward to?