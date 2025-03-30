Inside Helen Mirren's private life with famous husband and reason she took 'a long time' to get married

Helen and Taylor tied the knot "for legal reasons" after realising that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.

"I did very consciously choose my work over my relationships right up to the time that I met Taylor. I was 38 when I met Taylor, pretty late in life," Helen told AARP in 2016.

"We got married in the end because we realised that we were going to be together forever," explained the actress.

"We got married, ultimately, for legal reasons more than anything else. Estate planning and other complicated things like that. And our families, we sensed, wanted us to be married. I always said I have nothing against marriage; it just wasn't to my taste, like turnips. It took me a very long time to come round to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip."