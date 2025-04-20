Why Helen Mirren and rarely-seen husband Taylor never had children

Helen Mirren's long-standing and illustrious acting career has made her a household name around the world.

The 79-year-old actress, who has received a string of prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, four BAFTAs and an Olivier Award, has starred in a number of acclaimed films and TV shows, from Hitchcock and Calendar Girls to Gosford Park and, most notably, the 2006 docudrama film about the late Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen.

© Getty Images Helen Mirren has "no regrets" about not having children

While she won an Oscar for playing "the nation's mother" in the hit royal biopic, Helen herself has never had children – a decision she's "never had a moment of regret" about. Keep reading to find out why.

Why Helen Mirren never had children - and doesn't regret it

Helen, who is married to American director Taylor Hackford, previously told The Sunday Times that having children was "not in my destiny" and doesn't regret her decision.

"I have never had a moment of regret about not having children," said the actress, before revealing that she momentarily questioned her decision after watching the 1989 comedy-drama film Parenthood, starring Steve Martin.

© Getty Images Helen has been married to American director Taylor Hackford since 1997

"Well, I lie. When I watched the movie, Parenthood, I sobbed for about 20 minutes," she said.

"I sobbed for the loss of [the chance at parenthood] and the fact that I never experienced it," admitted the actress, before clarifying that her sadness was short-lived and she quickly "got over it".

© Getty Images Helen is a household name thanks to her illustrious acting career

"I'm quite relieved, actually," she added.

Helen elaborated on her viewpoint in a previous interview with British Vogue. [Motherhood] was not my destiny, I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen, but it never did, and I didn't care what people thought… It was only boring old men [who would ask me]."

Revealing it was more men than women who questioned her choice, she continued: "Women never gave me a hard time, anyway, it was only boring old men. And whenever they went 'What? No children? Well, you'd better get on with it, old girl,' I'd say 'No! F--- off!'"

Helen's marriage to Taylor Hackford

Helen first met Taylor in 1985, when she was 38 years old, on the set of the musical drama film, White Nights.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock The couple met when Helen was 38 years old

The couple tied the knot in December 1997 in Scotland for "legal reasons" after realising they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.

"We got married in the end because we realised that we were going to be together forever," Helen told AARP in 2016.

© Photo by DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock Helen and Taylor first met in 1985

"We got married, ultimately, for legal reasons more than anything else. Estate planning and other complicated things like that," she explained.

"And our families, we sensed, wanted us to be married. I always said I have nothing against marriage; it just wasn't to my taste, like turnips. It took me a very long time to come round to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip."