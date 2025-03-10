Hoda Kotb captured in candid backstage photos as she moves on from Today Show

Hoda Kotb is having a moment and is loving life as she gets used to her new normal, following her departure from the Today Show in January.

The NBC star is far from staying still either, and over the weekend, she journeyed into New York City from her new home in the suburbs to accept a prestigious award.

Hoda was captured in some backstage photos posted on Lynda Lopez's Instagram account, showing her beaming with pride while attending the USA Today's Women of the Year award.

Hoda looked stylish dressed in a glitzy black ensemble, and looked delighted to be honored. Alongside pictures from the event, Lynda wrote: "It was an honor to kick off Women’s History Month by hosting USA Today’s Women of the Year - celebrating incredible women like @hodakotb and @ceoangelawilliams! Loved spending this beautiful evening with women who are beyond inspiring."

USA Today reported on the event - which took place on March 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb was pictured receiving an award at a glitzy event in Brooklyn alongside Lynda Lopez

During the evening, Hoda told the crowds: "There's a reason you're in this room. Whether you're getting an award or not, there was a woman behind you with two pom poms who said, 'Yes, you can.'

"So tonight, we honor those women who brought us into this room on this beautiful night so that we could receive incredible awards on (their) behalf."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda Kotb left the Today Show in January

During a sit-down interview afterwards, Hoda explained her reasoning behind leaving Today. She said: "Like anybody who’s done anything for a long time, you feel safe and know what tomorrow is going to bring. I decided my kids needed more of my time pie and I wondered what else I could do. I changed my life 8 million times in my 50s.

"Then I started thinking about my 60s, like, 'Well, what’s that decade going to be about?' Let's make it something different; let's be brave."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda left Today as she wanted to spend more time with her young daughters

It's a big week for Hoda, who announced the release of a new upcoming book, Jump and Find Joy, on Monday March 10. She shared the news in a video segment on Today with Jenna & Friends, and revealed that it will be released on September 23.

"Everybody in their life, at one point, stands on the edge of something and says, 'Should I jump?'" she said. She went on to discuss life after leaving Today, saying: "It feels like a warm hug to me, this new adventure."

© NBC/The Today Show Hoda's role has been replaced by Craig Melvin

Hoda left Today on January 10 and was treated to a special farewell show, with all her co-stars telling her how much she meant to them.

She has since reunited with them on a number of occasions, both in segments on the show and after work. Following on from her departure, Craig Melvin took over her role alongside Savannah Guthrie on the main show, while Jenna has continued to host the Fourth Hour in a new format.

Rather than being joined by a new permanent co-host, she's been getting a different celebrity guest each week, with the hour being rebranded as Jenna & Friends.