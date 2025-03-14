Hoda Kotb shares new glimpse inside life nearly 2 months after quitting Today

Hoda Kotb is living her best life two months after leaving The Today Show – but she hasn't left it behind fully.

Mom-of-two Hoda enjoyed a fun evening out with two of her best friends Deborah Cohen Kosofsky, a senior producer on the NBC show, and Libby Leist, the Executive Vice President of TODAY and Lifestyle.

"Dinner with my girls … love you @libbyleist @debbiekosofsky," Hoda captioned the post which saw the three women taking a selfie in front of Scalini Osteria.

© Hoda Kotb Hoda Kotb takes a selfie with two friend after a night out

The Italian restaurant is near Westchester, where Hoda has settled and moved her two young girls Haley and Hope. The picture showed Hoda, 60, wrapped up warm in a cream cardigan for girl's night out at the spot, which is known for their Tuscan cuisine.

Her night out came after she was back in the City where she surprised her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager at 30 Rock.

Watch as Hoda Kotb surprises Jenna Bush Hager at Studio 1A

Jenna's morning briefing meeting on Tuesday had an unexpected twist when she turned around and saw Hoda step into the room.

"What is happening?" shouted Jenna, laughing: "I FaceTimed you today!"

"I had to come in for a second," Hoda then mysteriously responded.

© NBC Hoda and Jenna previously worked together on The Today Show

The entire exchange was captured on camera, with Hoda looking chic in a a pair of white flared jeans and a cream knitted jumper, and layered with a beige gilet and ivory cashmere scarf.

Hoda relocated her family from their Manhattan apartment to Westchester County in 2024.

© Instagram Hoda with her beloved daughters

"Both Haley and Hope came home there, and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs," she said of her adopted daughters and their former home.

"And I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat.

"I mean, it's like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go," added Hoda — who shares her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

"I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman with their daughters Haley and Hope over Christmas, shared on Instagram

Her new home is a three-bedroom colonial style home with a gorgeous interior that features high ceilings, built-in bookshelves and a huge back yard.

"The kids will have their own rooms, it's three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope," she told Jenna at the time of purchase.

"And they're so excited to have their own space, they're excited about a reading chair, they're excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff."