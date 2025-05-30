James Corden's final UK project before uprooting life with US return

James Corden will be returning to the US, two years after returning home to reside in the UK, later this year. The actor will be treading the boards in a revival of the hit play Art on Broadway, but has revealed one final project in the UK before leaving.

The actor will be appearing in a star-studded line-up for the play ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen), at the Royal Court. In the show, a different performer takes to the stage each night to perform a script that they've never seen before, and James is set to take part alongside House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock, Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith, The Crown's Dominic West and the Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya.

The show, which is described as being about "home and belonging", previously sold out back in 2024. James is set to perform on 30 June, with the show running entirely from 27 June to 5 July.

The official synopsis reads: "Soleimanpour’s boundary-pushing production sees a different performer take to the stage for each show - with no rehearsal and no idea what’s going to happen next. Adventuring across time and space, guided by Nassim from his flat in Berlin, performer and audience embark on a global journey of belonging, connection, and the meaning of home."

© Mike Marsland/WireImage James Corden will be starring in ECHO

Following the show, James will be appearing alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris in Art on Broadway, a show which follows three old friends who become embroiled in an argument about art after one of them buys a completely white painting.

Speaking about the show, producer Michael Shulman said: "Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives." It will run from late August until 21 December.

© Getty James Corden and Julia Carey returned to the UK two years ago

James previously spoke candidly about moving his family, including wife Julia and three children, 13-year-old Max, Carey, ten, and Charlotte, seven, back to the UK in 2023 after hosting The Late Late Show for eight years. He said: "The reason to leave is we're a long way from home in Los Angeles. And there [are] people at home that are getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them."

© Tom Jackson James and his co-creator Ruth Jones were celebrated for the finale of Gavin and Stacey back in 2024

Speaking at an awards event about their big move, he added: "I kept coming back to the notion that I will never be able to quite understand how lucky I am and I think about it a lot. I've thought about it every day since I moved home."