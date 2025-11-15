Gogglebox stars inundated with support as they share major relationship milestone

Gogglebox has been on our screens since 2013, and over the years, the cast have entered our hearts. This is evidenced by how fans of the show share in their joys, and on Saturday, it was David and Shirley Griffiths who melted hearts as they celebrated their 50th anniversary. Taking to their joint social media pages, David sweetly shared a picture of the couple in their younger days, commenting: "Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife 50years on November 15th here's to many more #Gogglebox #memories xxxx."

The couple looked so different in the throwback snap, with David looking incredibly handsome in a pink shirt, that carried a tropical scene, while Shirley looked radiant in a gorgeous white dress that featured a V-shaped neckline. Shirley completed her look with a pair of spectacular drop earrings, and the pair appeared to be enjoying a pair of drinks at the Benidorm Palace.

Fan response

The couple's followers immediately started the comments section with support for the Welsh couple. One enthused: "Happy 50th wedding anniversary. Love you guys on Gogglebox," while a second posted: "The pair of you look gorgeous in that photo. Happy anniversary to a very entertaining, lovely couple," and a third added: "Aw, you pair are such cuties, congratulations."

© X Fans celebrated the couple's major milestone

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "You were both so good looking! (Not that you aren't now). Love it. And a very happy anniversary to you both," while a fifth shared: "Wow! Neither of you look old enough to have been married 50 years!!! Congratulations to you both," and a sixth commented: "Look at you two! What a lovely photo. Many congratulations and best wishes to you both. Happy anniversary."

Who are Dave and Shirley?

Dave and Shirley Griffiths have been fan favourites on the Channel 4 show since they joined the cast back in 2015. Settled in Caerphilly, David is a retired factory cleaner, while Shirley previously worked in the retail sector. David only retired from his cleaning job this year, confirming the news online when he shared pictures of himself alongside co-workers, as he said: "Saying goodbye to friends at work after 42years time to call it a day thanks everyone xxx #gogglebox #retirement." Although some fans were concerned he was retiring from the show, the star has confirmed it was only his day job that he was leaving.

© Instagram The couple are fan favourites on Gogglebox

The duo are parents to daughter Gemma and son Richard, and last year, the duo sparked quite a response when they shared a photo of Gemma online. Dave quipped in the caption: "Have a lovely day, our daughter Gemma and her friend don't get [too] drunk." Gemma looked lovely in her green dress with a matching fascinator-style headpiece and although the occasion wasn't disclosed in the caption, it looked like the perfect outfit for a day at the races or similar social event.