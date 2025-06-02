Downton Abbey's grand finale promises an emotional end with new teaser - Watch

The trailer for the final Downton Abbey film has been released – and it looks like fans will be needing plenty of tissues.

The upcoming movie, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, will see many of the franchise's main cast reprise their roles, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, and Joanne Froggatt, while also welcoming some new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Reacting to the trailer on social media, one person wrote: "This made me weep," while another excitedly wrote: 'Welcome back."

© Focus Features Laura Carmichael, Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery are all returning

Penned by Julian Fellowes, the film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released later this year

The synopsis continues: "As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in cinemas on September 12.